Greater Noida Bus Fire: 'Driver Was Smoking Cigarette And Ignored Passenger Concerns'; FIR Mentions Shocking Details
Nine passengers were charred to death after a bus suddenly caught fire near Yamuna-Expressway. Smoke and a foul odour were detected before the blaze erupted.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Shocking details have emerged in the FIR after a double-decker sleeper bus enroute to Mahoba from New Delhi caught fire near the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, adjacent to the national capital, which left at least nine passengers dead. Post the deadly incident, one of the survivors alleged that the driver was smoking cigarette or perhaps bidi inside his cabin when the bus was moving.
As per a police complaint lodged by one Sunil Kumar, at around 11:30 PM, when the bus reached the 33-kilometer mark on the Noida-Agra route, passengers experienced a burning smell coming from the driver's cabin. Kumar, in the complaint, stated that some passengers alerted the driver and conductor about the odour. The driver, however, dismissed their concerns, claiming that such a burning smell was common in the bus.
The complaint further mentioned that the driver did not immediately stop the bus to investigate the issue and continued smoking bidis or cigarettes inside the cabin. Shortly thereafter, flames suddenly erupted near the driver's seat. Passengers began screaming and urging the driver to stop the bus. Despite repeated requests, the driver and conductor initially refused to stop and even threatened the passengers. By then, the fire had rapidly spread throughout the bus, and the passenger area was engulfed in thick smoke, Kumar alleged.
ग्रेटर नोएडा में स्लीपर बस में आग लगने से 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई। FIR के मुताबिक, यात्रियों को बस के अंदर जलने की गंध आ रही थी, जबकि ड्राइवर और क्लीनर कथित तौर पर धूम्रपान करते रहे। पुलिस ने ड्राइवर और क्लीनर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है आशंका है कि आग यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर बस के इंजन से…— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 24, 2026
According to the FIR, the driver and conductor fled the scene after the fire broke out, while bystanders attempted to help rescue the passengers from the burning bus. An attempt was made to use a fire extinguisher to douse the flames, but it proved ineffective. When sounds were heard from inside the bus, people tried to break the window glass with the fire extinguisher in a bid to rescue the passengers.
Officials said the fire broke out in a moving sleeper bus within the Jewar police station area, approximately 32 kilometers beyond the 'Zero Point' of the Yamuna Expressway. There were around 35 passengers on board. Following the outbreak of the fire, many passengers managed to save their lives by jumping out of the bus. However, nine people could not escape and were charred to death.
Rekha Bhardwaj, a survivor, recounted, "I was asleep when the fire broke out. Suddenly, the driver shouted that the bus was on fire and told everyone to get out. People started rushing out, and I did too. While trying to exit, I fell inside the bus. I lay there on my stomach for quite some time, and many people trampled over me as they passed. My husband could not get out; I don't know where he is."
She added, "The driver abandoned the bus and fled the scene. For a while, I didn't even realise what had happened to me. When I came to my senses, I found myself lying on the road."
#WATCH | Greater Noida | A passenger says, " ...after i fell asleep, someone woke me up saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out. it was not an easy situation to escape from; there was a lot of smoke. we somehow managed to get out in a state of panic. the… https://t.co/udoxnMaZrk pic.twitter.com/8VbiEpLmX1— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026
Rekha was traveling to Mahoba with her husband. She stated that the fire originated near the driver's seat, starting at the front of the bus, and the vehicle was filled with smoke.
Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia for the families of the deceased. The UP government will provide Rs two lakh to the kin of each deceased persons and Rs 50,000 each to those injured, he said.
Officials said two persons, including the driver and conductor have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under relevant sections.
Read More:
9 Passengers Charred To Death As Massive Fire Engulfs Double-Decker Bus In Greater Noida; PM Modi, CM Yogi Announces Ex-Gratia