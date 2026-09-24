ETV Bharat / bharat

Greater Noida Bus Fire: 'Driver Was Smoking Cigarette And Ignored Passenger Concerns'; FIR Mentions Shocking Details

New Delhi/Noida: Shocking details have emerged in the FIR after a double-decker sleeper bus enroute to Mahoba from New Delhi caught fire near the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, adjacent to the national capital, which left at least nine passengers dead. Post the deadly incident, one of the survivors alleged that the driver was smoking cigarette or perhaps bidi inside his cabin when the bus was moving.

As per a police complaint lodged by one Sunil Kumar, at around 11:30 PM, when the bus reached the 33-kilometer mark on the Noida-Agra route, passengers experienced a burning smell coming from the driver's cabin. Kumar, in the complaint, stated that some passengers alerted the driver and conductor about the odour. The driver, however, dismissed their concerns, claiming that such a burning smell was common in the bus.

The complaint further mentioned that the driver did not immediately stop the bus to investigate the issue and continued smoking bidis or cigarettes inside the cabin. Shortly thereafter, flames suddenly erupted near the driver's seat. Passengers began screaming and urging the driver to stop the bus. Despite repeated requests, the driver and conductor initially refused to stop and even threatened the passengers. By then, the fire had rapidly spread throughout the bus, and the passenger area was engulfed in thick smoke, Kumar alleged.

According to the FIR, the driver and conductor fled the scene after the fire broke out, while bystanders attempted to help rescue the passengers from the burning bus. An attempt was made to use a fire extinguisher to douse the flames, but it proved ineffective. When sounds were heard from inside the bus, people tried to break the window glass with the fire extinguisher in a bid to rescue the passengers.