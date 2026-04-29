'Greater Nicobar Project Is Biggest Scam, Gravest Crime Of Tribal Heritage': Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi says tribal communities that have been ignored and their homes snatched away under the Greater Nicobar Project.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Centre's Greater Nicobar project, terming it as "one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes" and "destruction dressed in development’s language" after meeting members of the community during his visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Describing Greater Nicobar as the "most extraordinary forests", Gandhi said that trees older than memory and forests have taken generations to grow. "The people on this island are equally beautiful - both the adivasi communities and the settlers - but they are being robbed of what is rightfully theirs," he said.
I travelled through Great Nicobar today.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2026
These are the most extraordinary forests I have ever seen in my life. Trees older than memory. Forests that took generations to grow.
The people on this island are equally beautiful - both the adivasi communities and the settlers - but… pic.twitter.com/vYdBWdYfIJ
Criticising the mega infrastructure project, Gandhi said, "The government calls what it is doing here a “Project.” What I have seen is not a project. It is millions of trees marked for the axe. It is 160 square kilometres of rainforest condemned to die. It is communities that have been ignored while their homes have been snatched away," the MP said.
"This is not development. This is destruction dressed in development’s language," he added.
Gandhi said that the Centre's project in Great Nicobar must be stopped as it is "one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against this country’s natural and tribal heritage in our lifetime". "It must be stopped. And it can be stopped - if Indians choose to see what I have seen," he said.
Gandhi alleged that the Forest Rights Act is not being implemented there and the settlers and tribals are being denied proper compensation. "The country's heritage is being stolen. We'll try to change perception and tell countrymen what's happening here, and try to protect the people of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," he said.
The Greater Nicobar project is a Rs 81,000 crore plan to transform Andaman and Nicobar Islands into a major economic and strategic hub by 2025-2029. Spread across 166 kilometre, the project includes a large international container transshipment terminal at Galathea Bay, a greenfield airport, a new township and a 450 MVA gas/solar power plant to bolster maritime trade and military presence in the Indian Ocean.
The proposal received forest clearance in October 2022 followed by environmental approval in November. However, environmentalists approached the National Green Tribunal and raised concerns over alleged violation of the Island Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2019.
During his visit to the Andaman Nicobar Islands, Gandhi interacted with the members of the Nicobarese tribal community and settlers community. He also visited Indira Point and paid tributes to former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi.
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