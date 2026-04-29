ETV Bharat / bharat

'Greater Nicobar Project Is Biggest Scam, Gravest Crime Of Tribal Heritage': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Centre's Greater Nicobar project, terming it as "one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes" and "destruction dressed in development’s language" after meeting members of the community during his visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Describing Greater Nicobar as the "most extraordinary forests", Gandhi said that trees older than memory and forests have taken generations to grow. "The people on this island are equally beautiful - both the adivasi communities and the settlers - but they are being robbed of what is rightfully theirs," he said.

Criticising the mega infrastructure project, Gandhi said, "The government calls what it is doing here a “Project.” What I have seen is not a project. It is millions of trees marked for the axe. It is 160 square kilometres of rainforest condemned to die. It is communities that have been ignored while their homes have been snatched away," the MP said.

"This is not development. This is destruction dressed in development’s language," he added.