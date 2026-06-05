ETV Bharat / bharat

Great Nicobar Project: On World Environment Day, Rahul Gandhi Alleges Ecological Damage And Displacement

Sharing his experience from Indira Point, Rahul Gandhi said he visited coral reefs, forests and local communities on the island. He claimed that tribal residents and settlers, including former servicemen rehabilitated on the islands by the Centre, were facing displacement and inadequate compensation due to the proposed development project.

In a social media post on X following his visit to the southernmost tip of India, Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of prioritising commercial interests over ecological protection and sustainable development.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the proposed Great Nicobar project, alleging that it threatens fragile ecosystems, tribal communities and settlers in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In the 16-minute video post titled 'Modi will cut 15 crore tress: Great Nicobar Explained', the Congress leader alleged that the Centre's justification for the Great Nicobar Project - including strategic defence and transhipment infrastructure - was misleading.

Referring to the naval air station INS Baaz, Rahul Gandhi stated that if the objective was purely defence-related, the government could simply expand the existing military infrastructure. He claimed the Indian Navy had been seeking expansion of INS Baaz for several years and asserted that his party would support such a move.

"The Modi government and BJP tells you that the Great Nicobar Project is about defence. It is not," he posted He also questioned the argument that the project was necessary for a transhipment port, pointing out that India is already developing a major transhipment facility in Kerala (Vizhinjam International Seaport in capital Thiruvananthapuram) on the mainland.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the actual consequences of the project would include the felling of nearly 1.5 crore trees, destruction of coral reef ecosystems and displacement of indigenous tribal communities as well as settlers. He further claimed that ecologically sensitive land was being opened up for commercial tourism ventures, including hotels and casinos.

The Great Nicobar Project, proposed by the Centre, includes plans for an international container transhipment terminal, a greenfield airport, a township development and power infrastructure. Rahul Gandhi said he supports ''ecologically balanced development'' and argued that the islands could emerge as a global model for sustainable tourism, environmental conservation and concluded with a slogan 'Support The Campaign GREEN OVER GREED'.