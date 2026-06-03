ETV Bharat / bharat

Great Nicobar Mega Project: Jairam Ramesh Questions Environmental Clearance Process, Raises Biodiversity Concerns

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday once again intensified the debate surrounding the controversial Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, releasing details of a fresh three-page letter addressed to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and warning that the project could trigger irreversible ecological damage in one of India's most fragile island ecosystems and accusing the Union government of bypassing comprehensive environmental assessment norms.

Sharing the development through a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said that for the past two years he had maintained a ''continuous dialogue and correspondence'' with the Environment Ministry over the proposed project in Great Nicobar Island.

"While ecological devastation appears almost inevitable, it is somewhat reassuring that democratic avenues of engagement - however ritualistic - still exist and offer some hope," Ramesh wrote while posting his latest response to the minister.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid continuing political and environmental controversy over the ₹72,000-crore Great Nicobar development project, which the Union government has projected as a strategic transshipment, infrastructure and defence hub in the Indian Ocean region.

Questions Over Environmental Studies

The Congress leader questioned the basis on which environmental clearance was granted to the project, claiming that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) relied only on limited seasonal data rather than comprehensive multi-season scientific studies mandated for ecologically sensitive island regions.

"I am so glad you have admitted that the environmental clearance was not based on comprehensive EIA studies," Ramesh wrote in his response to the minister. He alleged that several reports cited by the government were based on surveys conducted only over "a few weeks," adding that secondary historical data cannot substitute project-specific primary studies.

Ramesh also referred to earlier observations made by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), noting that the tribunal had recorded ''unanswered deficiencies'' in the clearance process and had sought re-examination of certain aspects of the project. He further cited an ISRO Space Applications Centre report that reportedly identified stretches of Galathea Bay as erosion-prone.

Under the Island Coastal Regulation norms, ports are restricted in high-erosion zones. Ramesh argued that the findings made it necessary to undertake comprehensive environmental studies covering multiple seasons before proceeding further.

The Congress leader further questioned why the report of a High-Powered Committee submitted to the NGT in a sealed cover had not been made public despite key project documents already being available in the public domain.

Strategic Project or Commercial Venture?