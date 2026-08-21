ETV Bharat / bharat

'Grave Threat To Life, Safety': Jadavpur University Files Police Complaint Over Campus Violence

In the complaint, the Vice-Chancellor stated that around 12:30 am on August 20, a group of unidentified individuals forcibly entered the university campus, engaged in acts of violence, vandalism, and destruction of university property. The university alleged that flags and posters were set on fire at the crossing near the Arts-Science Building and at the portico of Aurobindo Bhavan. It also alleged that burning materials were thrown through the collapsible gate of Aurobindo Bhavan, where students and security personnel had taken shelter at the time.

JU has also constituted a three-member inquiry committee and action will be taken based on the recommendations it provides after examining the entire matter, an official said.

JU's complaint stated the incident was a "grave threat to life and safety of students, teachers, staff and all other stake holders of the university". Also, there was a risk of significant damage to the heritage Aurobindo Bhavan building. The complaint further stated that various university properties were damaged during the incident, and a CCTV camera at Gate No. 1 was smashed.

JU complained that threats were issued to students who had taken shelter inside the campus. The university authorities claimed that some miscreants from outside attempted to force their way into the Main Hostel by breaking or opening the gate, raising serious concerns regarding the safety of the students residing there. The university noted that another incident of vandalism occurred around 2 pm on August 20 and the university's emblem was reportedly smashed, and the adjacent gate and other infrastructure damaged.

Citing these events as serious offences, the Vice-Chancellor has requested the Jadavpur Police to register an FIR. The complaint cited charges such as trespassing, arson, endangering human lives, criminal intimidation, attempted forced entry into the main hostel, and willful destruction of university property. University authorities have also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

A request has been made to identify all individuals involved and initiate legal action based on CCTV footage, various videos, electronic evidence, and forensic data. The university has assured the investigating agency of full cooperation by providing all necessary information, documents, and CCTV footage.