ETV Bharat / bharat

'Grave Conspiracy': Punjab AAP Calls Bhagwant Mann Liquor-Splash Video Fake, Seeks Independent Probe

They also displayed reports from two Haryana labs which have certified that the person seen in the video is not Mann, as his style doesn’t match the chief minister's.

Speaking to the media at a press conference here today, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and AAP chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu said that a forensic investigation had proved that the person seen in the video is not CM Mann.

The viral video purportedly shows a man sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus. This triggered a major controversy in the state and prompted Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj to declare the chief minister guilty of religious misconduct.

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that the party would submit a complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab today to demand an independent and impartial probe into the alleged fake video of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The investigating agencies conducted a detailed technical analysis of 1191 frames of the viral video, according to the AAP leaders.

“Experts compared the face, height, and physical structure of the person seen in the video with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They found that the facial structure, side profile, and back profile of the person in the video do not match those of the chief minister. The probe team has identified many important differences related to the identities of both individuals,” they said.

Cheema and Pannu said that the party would submit these reports along with complaints to police so that the inquiry officer can look into them.

The AAP leaders said that the fake video was spread to defame the chief minister and hurt the Panthic sentiments. They labelled it a grave conspiracy against the Panth and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

They claimed that the investigation agencies were working to identify the accused. “If the people involved in this conspiracy are sitting abroad, then they will be found in any corner of the world through legal process and brought to the court of law,” said Pannu.

During the press conference, the AAP appealed to people not to post any unconfirmed and inflammatory posts on social media. “It is important to verify the authenticity of any content before sharing it so that rumours can be stopped and a peaceful atmosphere in Punjab can be maintained,” he said.