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Grave Accusations Warranted Serious Consideration: Supreme Court Nixes Anticipatory Bail Granted To Karnataka IPS Officer

Representational Image ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 4 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has nixed the anticipatory bail given to IPS officer Srinath Joshi Mahadev, accused of allegedly abusing his official position in a corruption case being investigated by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, in an order passed on October 29, said: “We, therefore, set aside the order passed by the High Court granting anticipatory bail to the respondent and direct him to surrender within a period of three weeks from the date of this order. He would be at liberty to seek regular bail, thereafter, in accordance with law before the appropriate forum. The appeal is, accordingly, allowed.”

The bench allowed an appeal filed by the Karnataka Lokayuktha Police challenging the High Court’s September 1, 2025 order granting pre-arrest bail to Mahadev, who was then serving as a superintendent of police in the Lokayuktha. The bench said, given the material procured by the prosecution, which warranted deeper examination, the High Court was not justified in foreclosing the possibility of custodial interrogation by granting anticipatory bail to the respondent. The bench said the inescapable fact is that the respondent is a member of the uniformed service and is of the rank of no less than the Superintendent of Police. “Grave accusations have been levelled against him in the context of his alleged abuse of office within the establishment of the Lokayuktha. As the very objective of the Lokayuktha’s establishment is to check corruption, the allegation against the respondent to the effect that he is himself a part of such corruption warranted serious consideration,” said the bench. The bench said the respondent cannot claim parity with a layman, who seeks protection from being arraigned as an accused in a criminal case and being investigated/arrested in connection therewith. The bench said two mobile phone handsets were seized from the respondent and they were found to have been tampered with and extensively damaged.