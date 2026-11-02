Grave Accusations Warranted Serious Consideration: Supreme Court Nixes Anticipatory Bail Granted To Karnataka IPS Officer
The apex court said the respondent cannot claim parity with a layman who seeks protection from being arraigned as an accused in a criminal case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has nixed the anticipatory bail given to IPS officer Srinath Joshi Mahadev, accused of allegedly abusing his official position in a corruption case being investigated by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, in an order passed on October 29, said: “We, therefore, set aside the order passed by the High Court granting anticipatory bail to the respondent and direct him to surrender within a period of three weeks from the date of this order. He would be at liberty to seek regular bail, thereafter, in accordance with law before the appropriate forum. The appeal is, accordingly, allowed.”
The bench allowed an appeal filed by the Karnataka Lokayuktha Police challenging the High Court’s September 1, 2025 order granting pre-arrest bail to Mahadev, who was then serving as a superintendent of police in the Lokayuktha.
The bench said, given the material procured by the prosecution, which warranted deeper examination, the High Court was not justified in foreclosing the possibility of custodial interrogation by granting anticipatory bail to the respondent.
The bench said the inescapable fact is that the respondent is a member of the uniformed service and is of the rank of no less than the Superintendent of Police. “Grave accusations have been levelled against him in the context of his alleged abuse of office within the establishment of the Lokayuktha. As the very objective of the Lokayuktha’s establishment is to check corruption, the allegation against the respondent to the effect that he is himself a part of such corruption warranted serious consideration,” said the bench.
The bench said the respondent cannot claim parity with a layman, who seeks protection from being arraigned as an accused in a criminal case and being investigated/arrested in connection therewith.
The bench said two mobile phone handsets were seized from the respondent and they were found to have been tampered with and extensively damaged.
The bench said these mobile handsets were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination and a report was awaited when the High Court granted relief to the respondent.
“The High Court was inclined to take a lenient view towards the respondent on the ground that he had already appeared before the Investigating Officer (I.O.) pursuant to the notice issued to him. As the respondent had appeared before the I.O. in response to the notice issued to him and as he was not arrested, the High Court opined that there was no apprehension of his being arrested and, accordingly, granted him relief. Aggrieved thereby, the Lokayuktha Police is before us,” noted the bench, in its order.
The bench said Ningappa Savantha was himself a police constable, who was dismissed from service for unauthorised absence, and had contact with the respondent. The prosecution asserted before the High Court that both accused were in touch with each other and that Savantha used to visit the Lokayuktha office to meet the respondent, the bench added.
The respondent was implicated by Savantha's disclosures and was also examined under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Apprehending his arrest, the respondent approached the special court with an application for anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, he also filed a writ petition before the High Court seeking quashing of the proceedings, wherein he secured stay of further proceedings.
The special court rejected the application for grant of anticipatory bail as further proceedings remained stayed pursuant to the High Court’s order. However, the writ petition came to be disposed of on July 7, 2025, leaving it open to the respondent to take recourse to remedies as were available to him in law, including filing of an application for grant of anticipatory bail. Thereupon, he again approached the special court seeking relief, but the court rejected his application via an order dated July 18. 2025. Meanwhile, the respondent was arraigned as accused Number two in the aforementioned FIR. He then approached the High Court via a criminal petition, seeking grant of anticipatory bail.
Initially, the respondent, who was a Superintendent of Police in the Lokayuktha Police, was not named as an accused in the FIR. Only Savantha was shown as the accused. The allegation against him was that he had projected himself as an official of the Lokayuktha’s office, so as to extract money under threat from public servants.
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