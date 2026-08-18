ETV Bharat / bharat

'Grateful To PM Modi, Nitin Nabin': BJP's Smriti Irani After Getting 'Another Opportunity' To Serve The Nation

File- BJP leader Smriti Irani ( ANI )

New Delhi: After being appointed the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Nitin Nabin for giving her "another opportunity" to serve the organisation and the nation. In a social media post on X, Irani said, "From an ordinary BJP karyakarta to being entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, this journey has been deeply humbling." "I am deeply honoured and grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Nitin Nabin for entrusting me with this responsibility and giving me yet another opportunity to serve the Sangathan and the Nation," she added.