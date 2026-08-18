'Grateful To PM Modi, Nitin Nabin': BJP's Smriti Irani After Getting 'Another Opportunity' To Serve The Nation
Smriti Irani said that under Modi's leadership, the resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' is not merely a vision for tomorrow, but a national commitment.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:57 AM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST
New Delhi: After being appointed the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Nitin Nabin for giving her "another opportunity" to serve the organisation and the nation.
In a social media post on X, Irani said, "From an ordinary BJP karyakarta to being entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, this journey has been deeply humbling."
"I am deeply honoured and grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Nitin Nabin for entrusting me with this responsibility and giving me yet another opportunity to serve the Sangathan and the Nation," she added.
From an ordinary BJP karyakarta to being entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, this journey has been deeply humbling.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 17, 2026
I am deeply honoured and grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji and BJP…
Irani said that under PM Modi's leadership, the resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' is not merely a vision for tomorrow, but a national commitment. She said that to contribute to this resolve is both a responsibility and a privilege.
She said that for a BJP karyakarta (worker), every responsibility in the Sangathan (Organisation) is "first and foremost" an opportunity to serve, guided by the principle of "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First).
"It is with this spirit, and with the continued guidance of our senior leadership, that I look forward to taking on this responsibility with renewed commitment, strengthening the Sangathan at the grassroots and contributing to the larger mission of nation-building and serving Maa Bharti," she said. "I also extend my warm congratulations and best wishes to all my colleagues and the newly appointed office bearers across the country," Irani added.
The BJP on Monday announced a major rejig in the party's organisational structure, appointing Ram Madhav as National Vice President and Smriti Irani as National General Secretary. Amit Malviya, the party's Social Media in-charge, has been replaced by Chhattisgarh BJP leader Deepak Mhaskey. Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia are the BJP general secretaries in the new team headed by Nitin Nabin.
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Nitin Nabin Picks New Team As BJP Announces Major Rejig; Ram Madhav, Smriti Irani Get Key Roles; Amit Malviya Removed