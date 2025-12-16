ETV Bharat / bharat

Construction Labourers Fell Through GRAP IV Gaps, Delhi Government Yet To Mull Relief Package

Across Delhi-NCR, construction workers and other daily wagers face an existential crisis in the face of GRAP IV imposition due to the pollution crisis ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The statement by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on December 15, that in India's metros, the rich refuse to adapt their lifestyle to emergencies, while daily wagers face the brunt of government-imposed restrictions, is already bearing out across the NCR.

The CJI was hearing the amicus curiae's submissions on a plea over worsening air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, as the head of a three-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench yesterday.

Meanwhile, with rapidly deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR, the authorities have already implemented the strictest rules since December 13, imposing emergency restrictions across the entire region. The rising pollution has not only made breathing difficult, but has also jeopardised people's livelihoods. With the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, construction activities are banned, the biggest impact of which is being felt by daily wagers, whose lives depend on their daily earnings.

On Saturday, AQI in Delhi and surrounding areas worsened. It was recorded at 500 in Rohini and Wazirpur, while the lowest AQI in Delhi was at Shadipur (370). Considering the poor air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented GRAP Stage IV. Under this, the Air Quality Management Commission announced a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR. The situation remained the same on Sunday morning, and by 2 pm, the air quality in many parts of Delhi was 'Severe', with readings well above 400.