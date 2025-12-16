Construction Labourers Fell Through GRAP IV Gaps, Delhi Government Yet To Mull Relief Package
With the Air Quality Management Commission banning construction activities in Delhi-NCR, daily wagers with no earnings face an existential crisis.
New Delhi: The statement by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on December 15, that in India's metros, the rich refuse to adapt their lifestyle to emergencies, while daily wagers face the brunt of government-imposed restrictions, is already bearing out across the NCR.
The CJI was hearing the amicus curiae's submissions on a plea over worsening air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, as the head of a three-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench yesterday.
Meanwhile, with rapidly deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR, the authorities have already implemented the strictest rules since December 13, imposing emergency restrictions across the entire region. The rising pollution has not only made breathing difficult, but has also jeopardised people's livelihoods. With the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, construction activities are banned, the biggest impact of which is being felt by daily wagers, whose lives depend on their daily earnings.
On Saturday, AQI in Delhi and surrounding areas worsened. It was recorded at 500 in Rohini and Wazirpur, while the lowest AQI in Delhi was at Shadipur (370). Considering the poor air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented GRAP Stage IV. Under this, the Air Quality Management Commission announced a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR. The situation remained the same on Sunday morning, and by 2 pm, the air quality in many parts of Delhi was 'Severe', with readings well above 400.
Under GRAP IV, all construction activities have been banned in Delhi. As a result, thousands of daily wagers have suddenly become unemployed. These labourers are now facing a crisis of providing two meals a day for their families. With work stopped, they are unable to pay rent or feed their children. Due to the lack of employment, many labourers are being forced to return to their villages.
Daily wagers engaged in construction activities say that while protection from pollution is necessary, the government should also make alternative arrangements for them. They say that this situation has been developing for the past 10 years, and while previous governments provided some financial assistance, the current Delhi government has not offered any relief.
The Delhi government is yet to announce a special relief package or compensation for daily wagers. This raises the question of whether poor labourers will have to bear the brunt of this fight against pollution. It remains to be seen how seriously the government takes the plight of these daily wagers, and when it takes concrete steps to provide them some relief.
