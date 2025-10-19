ETV Bharat / bharat

GRAP II Imposed in Delhi As AQI Worsens To 'Very Poor' Ahead Of Diwali

New Delhi: The second stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP II) was imposed by the the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in New Delhi and the NCR on Sunday as the air quality slipped to very poor category on the eve of Diwali.

The CAQM on Sunday warned that Delhi’s air quality, already deteriorating, is expected to worsen in the coming days. The Centre’s anti-pollution panel has ordered stricter measures, including curbs on construction activity and tighter regulation of industrial emissions, Besides, enhanced enforcement of pollution control norms, aimed at reducing particulate matter ahead of the festive season has been imposed in the national capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 296 at 4 pm, placing it in the poor category. AQI readings between 301 and 400 are classified as very poor, indicating that several areas in the capital are already approaching hazardous levels.