ETV Bharat / bharat

GRAP-3 Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR

Vehicles ply on roads amid dense smog and fog in New Delhi on Friday, November 6, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday imposed stage three measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). According to the commission, Delhi's AQI stood at 382 in the 'very poor' category on Thursday at 4 pm.

In its daily bulletin, IITM-Pune said, "Air quality is likely to be in the 'very poor' category on November 6. The air quality is likely to be in the 'severe' category from November 7 to 9. The outlook for the subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to be in the 'severe' to 'very poor' category."

GRAP is a set of emergency measures that kick in to prevent further deterioration of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold. Under GRAP-3, there are strict restrictions on dust generating/air pollution causing construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the entire NCR.

Moreover, NCR state governments and the Delhi government have to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home.