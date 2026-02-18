ETV Bharat / bharat

GRAP 2 Restrictions Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Levels Show Improvement: CAQM

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday revoked GRAP Stage-II restrictions in Delhi-NCR after an improvement in air quality levels amid changing weather conditions, according to officials.

"The AQI of Delhi has shown improvement owing to favourable meteorological conditions and has been recorded 214 at 4 pm today. Further, the forecast by IMD/ IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in poor or moderate category in coming days," a CAQM official said.

Stage- I and II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are in force since October 14 and 19 last year, respectively. Light rain was witnessed at different parts of Delhi on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above the season's average.