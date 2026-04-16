ETV Bharat / bharat

GRAP-1 Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Slips Into 'Poor'

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday imposed stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan as air quality slipped into the 'poor' category, officials said.

"The AQI of Delhi has been showing an increasing trend owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions and recorded as 226 ('Poor' Category) today. Further, the forecast by IMD and IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in the 'Poor' category in the next two days," a senior official said.