Grandson Turns Teacher For Kolhapur Woman To Help Her Pass Basic Literacy Exam
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district registered 43,726 illiterate individuals, reports Mahesh Kamble.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Kolhapur: Mangal Mane, 60, beams with pride at being able to read and write, and above all, write her own name.
On Sunday, October 25, she passed the examination conducted under the “Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan” (New India Literacy Campaign).
She felt no shame in learning from her grandson and is proud of having passed the exam. Mangal has lived up to a popular saying in Maharashtra, “Mulgi shikli, pragati Zali” (There can be progress when a girl is educated).
She studied with her grandson, Virat Ganesh Mane, and within three months learned to write, read basic alphabets, write her own name, and now knows basic arithmetic.
She passed the "Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan" examination, an initiative in which over 24,000 newly literate individuals from Kolhapur district participated.
Sitting beside her grandson, Mangal, beamed with pride at passing the exam. "My grandson enlisted me, and now I have become literate. I attended school for two months and studied as per my convenience every day, as my grandson would help me. I sat for exams on Sunday, and I passed. It feels good to have studied at this age," she said.
Dream Fulfilled
Mangal feels the moment in her life has truly been worthwhile. She had a keen interest in education, but instead got married and remained occupied with her domestic life. Although she herself did not receive an education, she worked hard to ensure her children could.
Mangal, who is originally from Tondoli village in the Kadegaon taluka of Sangli district, has been living in Jawaharnagar, Kolhapur, for the past 10 years. She moved here after her son got a job.
While managing household responsibilities, she began attending literacy classes at the nearby Veer Kakayya Vidyalaya for the last three months. Teachers Satapa Patil and Swati Sankpal guided her through her learning journey.
From Learning Alphabets To Writing Own Name
Mangal's close bond with her grandson, Virat, helped her succeed in the exam. After he would come from school and finish his evening snack, the two would sit together. Earlier, she would watch her grandson learn lessons, but later the roles switched.
"Usually my grandson would attend school, and when he would return, we would sit together. Earlier, Virat would study as I watched on; when he enrolled me, we would both study together."
She gave credit to young Virat, who is in the fifth grade, for helping her with the basics of arithmetic and encouraging her to learn.
"He taught me well. Since I am usually the only one at home, it was easy for me to read, study, and catch up on things."
"I can read and write the alphabets, and that is how I learned to write my name. They also taught us simple arithmetic. I studied for two months, and got to learn the basics," she said.
Over 24,000 Senior Citizens Appeared In Exam In Kolhapur
The journey from learning the basic alphabet to now being able to write her own name remains an inspirational one as Mangal passed the Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan exam. In Kolhapur district alone, 24,000 senior citizens appeared for the examination.
Mangal said the test included a viva, reading, written exam of basic arithmetic and alphabets.
Nearly 25,891 people had registered for this examination, which was held across 12 talukas in Kolhapur district. Of these, 24,009 participants appeared for the 50-mark test. Candidates with disabilities were granted extra time.
Suvarna Sawant, Education Officer at the Zilla Parishad, said that the "Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan" has received a positive response in Kolhapur district. "We now have over 41,000 new literates in the district of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar."
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district registered 43,726 illiterate individuals, against a target of 47,368. Out of these, 41,936 newly literate individuals, comprising 15,619 men and 26,317 women, appeared for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) examination. The Zilla Parishad administration welcomed the newly literate participants by presenting them with a rose.
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