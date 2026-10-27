ETV Bharat / bharat

Grandson Turns Teacher For Kolhapur Woman To Help Her Pass Basic Literacy Exam

Mangal Mane from Kolhapur studied along with her grandson Virat and passed the exam under the Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolhapur: Mangal Mane, 60, beams with pride at being able to read and write, and above all, write her own name.

On Sunday, October 25, she passed the examination conducted under the “Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan” (New India Literacy Campaign).

She felt no shame in learning from her grandson and is proud of having passed the exam. Mangal has lived up to a popular saying in Maharashtra, “Mulgi shikli, pragati Zali” (There can be progress when a girl is educated).

She studied with her grandson, Virat Ganesh Mane, and within three months learned to write, read basic alphabets, write her own name, and now knows basic arithmetic.

She passed the "Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan" examination, an initiative in which over 24,000 newly literate individuals from Kolhapur district participated.

Sitting beside her grandson, Mangal, beamed with pride at passing the exam. "My grandson enlisted me, and now I have become literate. I attended school for two months and studied as per my convenience every day, as my grandson would help me. I sat for exams on Sunday, and I passed. It feels good to have studied at this age," she said.

Dream Fulfilled

Mangal feels the moment in her life has truly been worthwhile. She had a keen interest in education, but instead got married and remained occupied with her domestic life. Although she herself did not receive an education, she worked hard to ensure her children could.

Mangal Mane from Kolhapur studied along with her grandson Virat and passed the exam under the Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan. (ETV Bharat)

Mangal, who is originally from Tondoli village in the Kadegaon taluka of Sangli district, has been living in Jawaharnagar, Kolhapur, for the past 10 years. She moved here after her son got a job.

While managing household responsibilities, she began attending literacy classes at the nearby Veer Kakayya Vidyalaya for the last three months. Teachers Satapa Patil and Swati Sankpal guided her through her learning journey.

From Learning Alphabets To Writing Own Name

Mangal's close bond with her grandson, Virat, helped her succeed in the exam. After he would come from school and finish his evening snack, the two would sit together. Earlier, she would watch her grandson learn lessons, but later the roles switched.