ETV Bharat / bharat

Grand Venice Mall 'Scam' Case: SC Cancels Bail Granted To Satinder Singh Bhasin

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the bail granted to businessman Satinder Singh Bhasin in connection with an alleged multi-crore rupee Grand Venice Mall scam in Greater Noida and directed him to surrender before the jail authorities within a week.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and NK Singh. The bench cancelled Bhasin's bail because he failed to settle the claims of the flat allottees, and also for siphoning off Rs 50 crore from the funds of Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Private Limited (BIIPL) for deposit as the bail condition, despite the court's direction that the said amount should be from his personal account.

"We must observe that we are not impressed with the conduct of the petitioner with the IRP. Given that statutory remedies against the admission order of IBC proceedings have been exhausted, the complete management and affairs of BIIPL ought to be handed over to the IRP, at the earliest," said the bench.

"Considering the number of opportunities this Court has given to the petitioner to comply with the conditions, we deem it appropriate to forfeit the entire amount deposited by him, i.e., Rs. 50 crores plus the accrued interest. We direct that out of the aforesaid amount, Rs. 5 crores plus proportionate accrued interest be transmitted to the National Legal Services Authority for its utilisation in achieving its objectives," it added.

The bench said the petitioner failed to comply with the bail conditions imposed by the order dated November 6, 2019. "Resultantly, the bail granted to the petitioner is cancelled. The petitioner must surrender within one week from the date of this judgment," the bench said.