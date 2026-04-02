Grand Venice Mall 'Scam' Case: SC Cancels Bail Granted To Satinder Singh Bhasin
The bench cancelled Bhasin's bail because he failed to settle the claims of the flat allottees, and also for siphoning off Rs 50 crore.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the bail granted to businessman Satinder Singh Bhasin in connection with an alleged multi-crore rupee Grand Venice Mall scam in Greater Noida and directed him to surrender before the jail authorities within a week.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and NK Singh. The bench cancelled Bhasin's bail because he failed to settle the claims of the flat allottees, and also for siphoning off Rs 50 crore from the funds of Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Private Limited (BIIPL) for deposit as the bail condition, despite the court's direction that the said amount should be from his personal account.
"We must observe that we are not impressed with the conduct of the petitioner with the IRP. Given that statutory remedies against the admission order of IBC proceedings have been exhausted, the complete management and affairs of BIIPL ought to be handed over to the IRP, at the earliest," said the bench.
"Considering the number of opportunities this Court has given to the petitioner to comply with the conditions, we deem it appropriate to forfeit the entire amount deposited by him, i.e., Rs. 50 crores plus the accrued interest. We direct that out of the aforesaid amount, Rs. 5 crores plus proportionate accrued interest be transmitted to the National Legal Services Authority for its utilisation in achieving its objectives," it added.
The bench said the petitioner failed to comply with the bail conditions imposed by the order dated November 6, 2019. "Resultantly, the bail granted to the petitioner is cancelled. The petitioner must surrender within one week from the date of this judgment," the bench said.
The bench said the petitioner may apply for regular bail afresh after twelve months, subject to fully complying with the orders passed in the insolvency proceedings. The bench directed that the trial court must not release the petitioner's passport without this court's leave.
The petitioner proposed that he is willing to contribute Rs. 5 crores. He further proposed that such an amount, along with the amount already submitted before the apex court at the time of granting bail, be used to settle all allottees who are before the court. "However, the IRP informed this Court that such an amount is entirely insufficient as the total claims received are more than 1400 crores, with approximately 670 creditors. As a result, the petitioner failed to arrive at an arrangement where the interests of all allottees would be taken care of. Also, the claims of the other creditors are more than 460 crores (approx)," said the apex court.
The bench directed Bhasin to surrender before the jail authorities within a week. Insolvency proceedings were invoked against Bhasin's companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. In November 2019, the top court granted Bhasin, the director of Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Private Limited, bail in these cases, subject to various conditions.
The FIRs, registered in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, were filed by the project's unit allottees against the petitioner, alleging non-delivery of their units, siphoning of their funds, and impropriety in land allotment with the collusion of state officials.
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