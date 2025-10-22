ETV Bharat / bharat

Grand Diwali In Shirdi: Sai Baba Adorned With Rs 5 Crore Worth Gold And Diamond Ornaments

Lakshmi Puja was held from 5 PM to 5:55 PM inside Sai Baba Samadhi Temple in presence of the Sansthan's Chief Executive Officer Goraksh Gadilkar and his wife Vandana Gadilkar, and was attended by officials of the Sansthan, local residents and a large number of Sai devotees. Rituals included Ganesh Puja, Lakshmi-Kuber Puja, Saraswati Puja and Sai Dhoop-Naivedya.

The gold plate, Pancharati, bell, Samai, Niranjan, Pali-Panchpatra, Jati, and other utensils used for worship were all made of gold. Ornaments worth Rs five crore, including a jewelled gold necklace, were placed on Baba's idol. Sai Baba's throne, covered with 100 KG of gold, and the golden garlands decorating the temple shone brilliantly.

Shirdi: Every year, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan celebrates Lakshmi Puja festival at the temple in a grand manner, and this year the celebration was marked by even greater splendour. On Tuesday, the idol of Shirdi Sai Baba was adorned with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs five crore by the Sansthan.

After the Lakshmi-Kuber Puja, the Dhupaarti of Sai Baba was held at 6 PM, followed by a procession for devotees. The temple premises was lit with beautiful multi-coloured lights, while the Samadhi Mandir and its surroundings were decorated with attractive flowers.

As per Diwali tradition, devotees also recalled the story of Sai Baba lighting lamps with water when he could not find oil in Dwarkamai. To this day, devotees from across the country visit Sai Baba temple during Diwali to keep this memory alive by lighting lamps before Dwarkamai and in the garden courtyard of Lendi Bagh.

On Diwali, Sai Baba Adorned With Rs 5 Crore Worth Gold And Diamond Ornaments (ETV Bharat)

While Diwali across the country is celebrated with delicious cuisines and decorations, Sai Baba, who lived the life of a fakir all through his life, is offered pithala, bhakar and onion in the evening.

Around 6,500 employees and officers were deployed to manage the arrangements for huge number of devotees visiting the temple. On the day of Lakshmi Puja, many of local families place Sai Baba's photo beside Goddess Lakshmi and offer prayers at home. Some devotees also performed Lakshmi Puja with their families in Lendi Bagh. Believing that Riddhi and Siddhi (prosperity and success) always reside in Baba's Darbar, many devotees also place their money wallets in front of Baba during Lakshmi Puja and later take them back as a token of blessing.

Like every year, Lakshmi Puja in Baba's Darbar was accompanied by food offerings worth lakhs of rupees to countless devotees.