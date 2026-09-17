ETV Bharat / bharat

Graham Staines Murder Case: Rejected Convict Dara Singh's Remission Plea, Odisha Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Odisha government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has rejected a remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in 1999.

“You take whatever grounds you want to take to challenge it. Amend your petition and then argue,” a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi told the counsel appearing for Singh. The bench noted that a copy of the order rejecting the remission plea has been supplied to Singh’s counsel.

“The counsel representing the petitioner (Singh) prays for and is allowed two weeks to file an appropriate amendment application,” the bench said, while posting the matter after three weeks. Hearing the matter earlier, the top court had pulled up the Odisha government for not taking a decision on Singh's remission plea.

Singh, 63, has been in jail for more than 25 years. He approached the top court in 2024 seeking premature release on the ground that he had served over 24 years in jail and "repented" for his action taken in a fit of "youthful rage".