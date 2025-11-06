Graduates To Oversee Implementation Of Government Welfare Schemes
Forty-nine State Coordinators, mostly graduates under 28, will monitor welfare schemes at the grassroots level and provide feedback.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: In a bid to ensure transparency in the implementation of its various schemes and the welfare of marginalised and vulnerable groups, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has decided to constitute a Programme Monitoring Unit (PMU), appointing State Coordinators for different states across the country.
A total of 49 State Coordinators will be appointed to oversee the monitoring and evaluation of various schemes at the grassroots level in different states, and to provide feedback for their effective implementation, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
State Coordinators will primarily be graduates under the age of 28. Age relaxation applies to reserved categories.
Notably, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment serves as the primary Department of the Government of India responsible for the comprehensive policy, planning, and coordination of programmes and schemes aimed at the development and welfare of marginalised and vulnerable populations. Numerous schemes are crafted and executed through various Central and State Government Departments, as well as other implementing agencies.
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, through its various programmes and schemes, endeavours to create an inclusive society where individuals from target groups receive sufficient support for their growth and development. The mandate of the Department is to empower the socially, educationally, and economically marginalised segments of society, including Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, senior citizens, victims of alcoholism and substance abuse, Transgender Persons and Economically Weaker Section (EWS).
It is also involved in the development and updating of legislation, policies, and guidelines at the national level to ensure the effective execution of its objectives. Additionally, it supervises the implementation of various existing laws.
Work Of The State Coordinators
According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, State Coordinators are responsible for visiting project sites, assessing how welfare schemes are being implemented, and providing the Ministry with detailed feedback to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
"They will oversee the execution of the project or projects within the specified Department, State, or Region under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. They will ensure that all assigned tasks are completed and adhere to the anticipated technical and management quality standards, and are delivered within the established timeline," it said.
State Coordinators must confirm that projects align with the partnership agreement and comply with departmental protocols. They are responsible for keeping all monitoring records and documents up to date, easily accessible, and prepared for inspection at all times. They will also conduct visits and travels to various States and districts to organise and assess the programmes for approximately 20 days each month.
The State Coordinators will organise meetings among stakeholders, facilitate regular coordination as required by the project governance, and perform additional tasks assigned by management. While their work involves travel, their main office base will be in Delhi.
Student's View
Ayushi Agarwal, currently pursuing her post-graduation, told ETV Bharat, "This presents a chance for individuals eager to engage with the Government of India's initiative. Such an opportunity will aid them in advancing their careers through the acquisition of knowledge."
She emphasised that this is also an opportunity to serve the public at the grassroots level and contribute to the nation's development.
