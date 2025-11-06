ETV Bharat / bharat

Graduates To Oversee Implementation Of Government Welfare Schemes

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure transparency in the implementation of its various schemes and the welfare of marginalised and vulnerable groups, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has decided to constitute a Programme Monitoring Unit (PMU), appointing State Coordinators for different states across the country.

A total of 49 State Coordinators will be appointed to oversee the monitoring and evaluation of various schemes at the grassroots level in different states, and to provide feedback for their effective implementation, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

State Coordinators will primarily be graduates under the age of 28. Age relaxation applies to reserved categories.

Notably, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment serves as the primary Department of the Government of India responsible for the comprehensive policy, planning, and coordination of programmes and schemes aimed at the development and welfare of marginalised and vulnerable populations. Numerous schemes are crafted and executed through various Central and State Government Departments, as well as other implementing agencies.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, through its various programmes and schemes, endeavours to create an inclusive society where individuals from target groups receive sufficient support for their growth and development. The mandate of the Department is to empower the socially, educationally, and economically marginalised segments of society, including Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, senior citizens, victims of alcoholism and substance abuse, Transgender Persons and Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

It is also involved in the development and updating of legislation, policies, and guidelines at the national level to ensure the effective execution of its objectives. Additionally, it supervises the implementation of various existing laws.

Work Of The State Coordinators