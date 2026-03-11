ETV Bharat / bharat

GPS Jamming Explained: The Invisible War Threatening Global Shipping, Why India Should Be Concerned?

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: A silent form of warfare is increasingly disrupting the global transportation network. This is known as GPS jamming and spoofing. This electronic interference is emerging as one of the most troubling side effects of modern conflicts. Data suggest that GPS jamming has risen 55 percent in a week in the Middle East Gulf.

Recent developments in West Asia have highlighted how dangerous the problem has become. Within 24 hours of the first US-Israeli strikes on Iran ships operating in the region suddenly found that their navigation systems were started behaving strangely. Vessels at sea were shown on digital maps as being located at airports, nuclear power plants or even deep inside Iranian territory.

The ships themselves had not moved. Instead the signals guiding their navigation systems had been manipulated. Experts say the incidents were caused by widespread jamming and spoofing of satellite navigation signals. This is a tactic increasingly used in conflict zones to disrupt drones and precision guided weapons.

What Is GPS jamming and spoofing?

Modern navigation systems rely on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), which are networks of satellites that transmit signals allowing ships aircraft and vehicles to calculate their exact position on Earth. But these signals are surprisingly fragile.

Militaries can interfere with GPS signals mainly in two ways - jamming and spoofing. Jamming happens when powerful radio signals block the satellite signals that navigation systems rely on making it impossible for ships or aircraft to determine their position while spoofing is more deceptive. In this case fake GPS signals are sent out to mislead receivers making them calculate the wrong location.

Recent incidents in the Persian Gulf showed how disruptive this can be with some ships appearing in completely impossible locations on tracking systems, leaving both crews and monitoring agencies confused about their actual position.

Over 1,600 Ships Affected

According to maritime intelligence firm Windward, more than 1,650 vessels experienced GPS and AIS interference on March 7. This represents 55 percent increase compared with the previous week. Vessels were falsely positioned across both land and sea locations stretching from Kuwait through the Arabian Gulf and into the Gulf of Oman near Muscat, it adds.

Electronic interference with ship's AIS was already endemic in the region before the launch of Operation Epic Fury. Nearly 1,100 ships were impacted within 24 hours after the US attacked Iran on Feb 28. That number has now risen to more than 1,650, the report added. Windward has also identified at least 30 clusters where ships’ AIS are being jammed, including across the Gulf of Oman, and areas on land and sea within the Middle East Gulf, especially near areas where port and facility infrastructure has been attacked or near military areas.

A week ago, clusters were mainly crop circle like patterns, but have since evolved into zig zag type lines, with ship's signals thrown across multiple locations within a 24 hour period. There was mass AIS interference at the bunkering hub of Fujairah, from where ships have since dispersed after fuel tanks were attacked on March 3 and amid warnings that congested areas carry greater risks of attack.

As per a March 10 report by Windward, commercial activity through the Strait of Hormuz declined further on March 9. Only a single outbound Iranian-flagged vessel was recorded, while no inbound movements were observed.

While the latest disruptions are linked to tensions around Iran, GPS interference is not a new phenomenon. Experts say the problem has been growing steadily since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when drones became widely used in warfare.

This is because drones rely heavily on GPS signals and militaries began aggressively jamming satellite navigation systems to defend against them.

Rising GPS Interference Risks

Maritime and strategic analyst Shyam Kumar, a retired Captain of the Indian Navy told ETV Bharat that signal jamming poses a serious risk because it can lead to errors in determining a ship’s exact position. If the crew is not alert or prepared to deal with such disruptions, the chances of navigational mistakes increase. He added that interference can also affect the functioning of certain onboard equipment and even some survival systems, he added.

He also stressed that he scale of the problem is significant. The Indian government has confirmed that 1,951 cases of GPS interference were reported between November 2023 and November 2025.

The threat is not limited to maritime navigation. Airlines are also increasingly reporting GPS disruptions. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA) incidents involving aircraft losing GPS signals have risen more than 220 percent between 2021 and 2024. Pilots describe situations where cockpit navigation display drift away from reality. In some cases aircraft appear miles away from their actual flight path and altitude readings become unreliable and systems issue false terrain warnings.

Captain Shyam Kumar also recalled one of the most visible incidents occurred during the Delhi airport crisis in November 2025 when intense GPS spoofing disrupted operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. More than 800 flights were delayed or diverted with several pilots reporting that their navigation systems showed them nearly 2,500 km away from their actual position. Similar disruption were reported at other major airports, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Amritsar.