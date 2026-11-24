ETV Bharat / bharat

GPS-based Monitoring, Fog Safety Devices: Railways Steps Up Safety Measures And Winter Patrolling

A train runs through dense smog as a person walks along the railway tracks, amid deteriorating air quality, in Gurugram, Haryana, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. ( PTI )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Railways has stepped up preparations for the 2026-27 winter season in northern India, with a comprehensive safety framework to minimise the risk of rail fractures, ensure track integrity and maintain safe and reliable train operations during periods of extreme cold and dense fog.

An extensive winter preparedness plan focuses on strengthening track inspections, deploying specialised winter patrol teams, monitoring field personnel through GPS-based systems and ensuring emergency repair materials availability. According to Railway officials, winter conditions pose challenges to railway operations due to temperature variations that can affect rail tracks and increase the risk of rail fractures. Dense fog also reduces visibility for locomotive pilots, making additional precautions necessary to ensure safe train movement. The affected division's preparations aim to address these challenges through preventive maintenance, round-the-clock monitoring and enhanced coordination between engineering and operating departments, they said. Talking about winter patrolling, Rakesh Chandra Verma, Divisional Secretary, N.E. Railway Men’s Congress, told ETV Bharat, "Trackman makes two round trips on a four-kilometre beat, covering 16 kilometres between 11 pm and around 6 or 7 am the next morning, with breaks along the way. They carry a GPS device that shows where they are, how far they are from the track and even how fast they’re walking. The GPS only tracks their movements." He explained that if the trackman finds a crack, he or she protects that stretch first before reporting it. The watchman’s job is to keep the track safe. In winter, the rails contract as temperatures fall. "The amount of movement varies with how cold it gets. For instance, it can be five or ten centimetres, and there’s a risk that the rails may crack. That’s why watchmen are posted along the track. If they spot a crack, their first duty is to protect the affected stretch. Then they report it," he added.