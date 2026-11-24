GPS-based Monitoring, Fog Safety Devices: Railways Steps Up Safety Measures And Winter Patrolling
GPS-based monitoring of patrol teams, emergency repair materials and Fog Safe devices to strengthen passenger safety and ensure uninterrupted train operations during winter
Published : November 24, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Railways has stepped up preparations for the 2026-27 winter season in northern India, with a comprehensive safety framework to minimise the risk of rail fractures, ensure track integrity and maintain safe and reliable train operations during periods of extreme cold and dense fog.
An extensive winter preparedness plan focuses on strengthening track inspections, deploying specialised winter patrol teams, monitoring field personnel through GPS-based systems and ensuring emergency repair materials availability.
According to Railway officials, winter conditions pose challenges to railway operations due to temperature variations that can affect rail tracks and increase the risk of rail fractures. Dense fog also reduces visibility for locomotive pilots, making additional precautions necessary to ensure safe train movement.
The affected division's preparations aim to address these challenges through preventive maintenance, round-the-clock monitoring and enhanced coordination between engineering and operating departments, they said.
Talking about winter patrolling, Rakesh Chandra Verma, Divisional Secretary, N.E. Railway Men’s Congress, told ETV Bharat, "Trackman makes two round trips on a four-kilometre beat, covering 16 kilometres between 11 pm and around 6 or 7 am the next morning, with breaks along the way. They carry a GPS device that shows where they are, how far they are from the track and even how fast they’re walking. The GPS only tracks their movements."
He explained that if the trackman finds a crack, he or she protects that stretch first before reporting it.
The watchman’s job is to keep the track safe. In winter, the rails contract as temperatures fall. "The amount of movement varies with how cold it gets. For instance, it can be five or ten centimetres, and there’s a risk that the rails may crack. That’s why watchmen are posted along the track. If they spot a crack, their first duty is to protect the affected stretch. Then they report it," he added.
Here are some measures being taken up by Railways:
GPS-based real-time monitoring of patrol personnel
To ensure that winter patrolling is carried out effectively and that no designated section is left unattended, the northern division has introduced a comprehensive GPS-based monitoring mechanism. The movement and location of winter patrol personnel will be monitored in real time through GPS-enabled devices.
Dedicated mini-control arrangements at Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADEN) offices, divisional engineering control and the headquarters control room will track patrol reports and verify the actual presence of personnel in their assigned beats.
Officials have planned to conduct random checks and use GPS integration to cross-check the locations of patrol teams in the field. The monitoring mechanism is intended to improve accountability, ensure adherence to prescribed patrol schedules and enable railway authorities to respond quickly if a patrol team reports an emergency or fails to complete its assigned beat.
Intensive track inspections to detect defects and prevent rail fractures
As part of its preventive safety strategy, the railway has strengthened the monitoring of track inspection schedules, with particular emphasis on ultrasonic flaw detection (USFD) testing of rails and critical track components.
According to officials, daily tracking and monitoring of overdue tests are being strictly implemented for rails, welds, Switch Expansion Joints (SEJs), and points and crossings on main lines.
Special winter patrols to monitor tracks during extreme cold
The railway zones are set to deploy special winter patrol teams whenever rail temperatures fall. Equipped with advanced GPS trackers, essential patrol equipment, tri-colour hand signal lamps, detonators and protective clothing, patrol personnel will cover designated sections of railway tracks to identify rail or weld fractures and excessive gaps at an early stage.
These patrols will help railway authorities detect potential track defects before they affect train operations, said officials. "Early identification of fractures or abnormal gaps will enable the engineering department to initiate necessary safety measures, including restricting train movement wherever required and arranging emergency repairs. The deployment of trained personnel along vulnerable stretches is expected to strengthen the first line of defence against winter-related track failures," said officials.
Emergency repair materials stocked for quick restoration
To minimise disruption to train operations in the event of a rail fracture or other track-related emergency, the northern division has strategically positioned essential repair materials at gang huts, level crossing gates and railway stations at regular intervals.
These materials include pre-painted white joggled fishplates, clamps, wooden blocks and spare rails. The availability of such materials at identified locations will help engineering teams undertake emergency track repairs without losing valuable time in arranging essential equipment from distant locations.
The preparedness is particularly significant during winter, when a delay in detecting or attending to track defects can have serious implications for the safety and punctuality of train operations, said officials.
Fog Safe devices
Apart from track safety, the railway has also focused on strengthening safety arrangements for train operations during dense fog. Fog Safe devices are being made available, with particular emphasis on ensuring that these GPS-based devices remain in proper working condition.
These devices provide locomotive pilots with audio-visual warnings about approaching signals and level crossing gates, helping them remain alert to critical locations when visibility is severely reduced.
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