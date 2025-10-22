ETV Bharat / bharat

Goyal To Discuss Ways To Boost Trade, Investments With Leaders, Businesses Of Germany

Piyush Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with CEOs of leading German companies.

File photo of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (IANS)
By PTI

Published : October 22, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Berlin, Germany this week to meet government officials and businesses to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between the two countries, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During the visit on October 23, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, and Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa Levin Holle.

"Discussions during the meeting will focus on further strengthening the dynamic Indo-German economic partnership and exploring new avenues for enhanced trade and investment cooperation," the commerce ministry said.

He will also participate in the third Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD) -- an annual summit that brings together leaders from business, government, and academia to deliberate on issues shaping the global economy.

The minister will hold bilateral meetings with CEOs of leading German companies such as Schaeffler Group, Renk Vehicle Mobility Solutions, Herrenknecht AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Enertrag SE, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Germany is a member of the 27-nation bloc, European Union. India and the EU are negotiating a trade agreement.

