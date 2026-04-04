ETV Bharat / bharat

Goyal releases White Paper On 'Tamil Nadu Financial Crisis'

Chennai: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday released a document titled "Tamil Nadu Government Financial Crisis - comprehensive multi-perspective whitepaper," and sought to know where the money received as GST compensation and the state's borrowings have gone.

The document prepared by his BJP's professional cell in the state, sought to know how the state treasury could be empty despite receiving over Rs 80,000 crore in GST collections from the Centre and accused the DMK government of causing a financial crisis. With a debt-to-GSDP ratio of 26.4 per cent - just below the Finance Commission’s 28.7 per cent ceiling - the state’s fiscal health is deteriorating rapidly due to persistent revenue deficits, skyrocketing interest payments, and systemic payment defaults, the paper said.

"The DMK’s mismanagement has exacerbated structural imbalances, with off-budget borrowings and bleeding public sector undertakings (PSUs) masking the true extent of liabilities. GST has been a boon to TN finances with the measure yielding at least Rs 80,000 crores extra than what the state was achieving with its own taxation system," the 65-page document said.

The outstanding debt reached Rs 8.34 lakh crore (26.41 per cent of GSDP) by March 2024, projected to hit Rs 10.71 lakh crore by March 2027. Huge off-budget borrowings through PSUs like TANGEDCO obscure the fiscal picture, it said.

The Union minister accused the state government of "systemic delays" in salaries, provident fund, gratuity, and contractor payments, notably a 25-month PF default for 28,000 TNSTC workers. He said the DMK failed to capitalise on GST gains, despite it being an unprecedented revenue boost.

On revenue deficit, the whitepaper said it was important to acknowledge the fact that, but for the Covid period, the AIADMK government had better debt management than the present DMK government, the BJP document said. "The worst revenue deficit to GSDP ratio pre-COVID was 1.47 per cent. This government hasn’t bettered that even once in 3 actual years of governance in post Covid era," it said.