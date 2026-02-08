ETV Bharat / bharat

India Delta Of Opportunity, Negotiating Trade Deals From Position Of Strength: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: India was negotiating trade agreements from a "position of strength and confidence", Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday, asserting that Indian exporters will enjoy a “competitive advantage” in the US market under the interim trade framework.

Dismissing criticism about India conceding more to the US by agreeing to an 18% tariff, Goyal highlighted that Indian exports would face lower tariffs than those from China, which is subject to a 35% tariff, and other countries facing duties of 19% and above.

Speaking to PTI in his first interview after India and US reached a tariff agreement, Goyal said India was a "delta of opportunity", offering a future market of $35 trillion.

"That's what our negotiating strength is," Goyal said.

"I start by saying look, we are a 4 trillion dollar economy today (February 8), but it is going to be 30-35 trillion by 2047, when we are a developed economy," he said. "And that is the confidence that India has today, that delta of opportunity from 4 trillion to 30-35 trillion, that is the future we offer," he added.

India, he said, will have no problem in purchasing goods worth USD 500 billion from the US over the next five years, terming it a very conservative number.

At present, he said, India could source imports worth about USD 300 billion from the US that it currently buys from other countries.

"We are even today importing 300 billion dollars of goods that can be imported from the US. We are importing from all over the world. That is going to grow up to two trillion in the next five years...I told my counterparts that look, I can assure you that there is demand in India, but you have to be competitive," he said.

India and the US on Saturday announced that they have finalised the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement.

According to a joint statement issued by both sides, India has expressed its intention to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years.