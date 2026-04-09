ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt's Target Is To Eliminate Malnutrition From India: Union Minister Annapurna Devi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi at the launch of Poshan Pakhwada 2026 at the Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday asserted that the government's target is to eliminate malnutrition from across the country. She said the Centre is always ready to help the state governments by working together, in order to achieve this target.

"This abhiyan is being run under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not only an abhiyaan, but it has turned into a jan andolan," she said at the nationwide launch of Poshan Pakhwada 2026 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Citing that a well-nourished child is the foundation of a strong nation, she said, "Children are the future of the country. They are the foundation. So, we all have to ensure their better future."

She said the ministry is committed to fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by ensuring holistic nutrition for every mother and child.

Referring to the Poshan Pakhwada, which will continue till April 23, Devi said there are five key focus areas, including maternal and child nutrition, through which people will be made aware of nutrition. "Our only target is the elimination of malnutrition. I urge the state governments to work towards it. The Centre is ready to work along with them in this regard," she said.

The Minister further said, "We have to keep in mind that we have to give maximum time to children, by lessening screen time for their development. This would help in their mental development."

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur stated this is an important step towards fulfilling the vision of 'Viskit Bharat' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This year, we are giving importance to brain development. The 1,000 days are very important for children. This is critical for brain development, physical growth, and overall well-being. Over 85% of brain development occurs by the age of six. So proper nutrition is very important," she said.