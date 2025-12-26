ETV Bharat / bharat

'Govt Committed To Boosting Ease Of Living': PM Modi Says Reform Trajectory To Continue With Even More Vigour In Coming Times

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government's reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the coming days as it is "committed" to boosting the Ease of Living.

Reposting a thread of MyGovIndia on X, PM Modi said, "Ours is a Government committed to boosting 'Ease of Living', and this thread below gives examples of how we have worked in that direction. Our reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the coming times."

The government said that 2025 marked a clear shift in governance, with reforms focused on outcomes, and not complexity, successfully working towards the direction of empowering millions.

"Simpler tax laws, faster dispute resolution, modern labour codes, and decriminalised compliance reduced friction for citizens and businesses alike. The emphasis was on trust, predictability, and long-term growth, showing how well-designed policy can quietly improve everyday life," the post by MyGovIndia read.

For millions of Indians, tax relief became real. Incomes up to Rs 12 lakh attract zero tax. Middle-class families now retain more of what they earn, giving them flexibility to spend, save and invest with greater confidence, it stated.

Highlighting other major achievements, the government said the Income Tax Act, 2025, streamlined compliance and brought clarity, transparency, and fairness to the direct tax system, making it more taxpayer-friendly and aligned with today's needs.