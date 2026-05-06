ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt's Foodgrain Stocks Hit 604 Lakh Tonnes, Nearly Three Times Buffer Requirement

New Delhi: The government's wheat and rice reserves held in Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns rose to 604.02 lakh tonnes as of April 1, nearly three times the mandatory buffer requirement of 210.40 lakh tonnes, official data showed.

Rice stocks stood at 386.10 lakh tonnes, well above the buffer norm of 135.80 lakh tonnes, while wheat reserves were at 217.92 lakh tonnes against the required 74.60 lakh tonnes. Buffer norms are revised quarterly — the current figures apply from April 1, with the next revision due on July 1.

The government maintains buffer stocks of wheat and rice to ensure adequate supply for beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS) and other food welfare schemes. Procurement of wheat and rice from the 2026 rabi season is currently underway. About 97 per cent of the wheat sown area of 334.17 lakh hectare has been harvested, along with the completion of pulse harvesting.