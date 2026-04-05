Govts Across Political Spectrum Recognise Judicial Infrastructure Not Optional But Essential: CJI Surya Kant
The CJI was speaking on the sidelines of the foundation laying ceremony for Telangana High Court Zone II.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday said that state governments across the political spectrum recognise that strengthening judicial infrastructure was not optional but essential.
The CJI was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for Telangana High Court Zone II, comprising residential buildings for judges and the chief justice. “When the judiciary and executive align in purpose, the Constitution truly comes alive,” he said.
He said that the construction of the new High Court complex in Telangana was truly magnificent terming it a pivotal project for the Telangana High Court.
“A court is not merely a collection of rooms; there is a vast system operating behind them. Robust infrastructure is absolutely essential for the smooth functioning of the judiciary,” he said. The CJI also praised the Telangana government for demonstrating foresight in undertaking the construction of this new High Court building.
While the old High Court building holds historical significance, it is currently inadequate to meet present-day requirements, he said.
“Furthermore, it is ill-equipped to cater to modern-day needs. The plan for the new High Court's construction has been meticulously designed with the requirements of the next 100 years in mind."
"The momentum across the country gives me great confidence. In the past few months alone, I have had the privilege of laying foundation stones for judicial court complexes in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and now Telangana," added the CJI.
"State governments across the political spectrum recognise that strengthening judicial infrastructure is not optional, but extremely essential”.
The CJI, who viewed the conceptual drawings and models on display, said the proposed 100-acre new High Court complex will be among the best in the country.
He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had assured that the entire High Court complex, including residential and other infrastructure, would be completed within two years. "I congratulate the state government for this level of commitment," he said.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while speaking on the occasion, expressed his delight at participating in the foundation-laying ceremony for the High Court building construction. He noted that such momentous occasions occur but rarely in the lives of political leaders.
The CM remarked that the “opportunity to participate in the construction of places of worship arises but rarely”, and observed that the High Court complex “serves as a temple for people from all walks of life”.
Noting that the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary function as independent entities, the Chief Minister stated that the common people ultimately knock on the doors of the courts in their quest for justice. He further affirmed that he considers the undertaking of the High Court complex project to be a great privilege for both himself and his government.
The Telangana government had earlier allotted 100 acres for the new High Court complex planned in two phases, and accorded administrative sanction of Rs 2,583 crore for the construction.
The foundation stone for zone I of the Judicial Court Complex was laid on March 27, 2024, and construction is already underway.
Zone I comprises the main court complex and office buildings, while Zone II will house residential bungalows, ancillary structures, and a central record room, spanning approximately 60 acres.
Supreme Court judges P S Narasimha, Ujjal Bhuyan, S V Bhatti, Alok Aradhe, and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh also addressed the gathering. (With agency inputs)