ETV Bharat / bharat

Govts Across Political Spectrum Recognise Judicial Infrastructure Not Optional But Essential: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant speaks at the foundation stone laying ceremony the High Court Zone-2 building in Rajendranagar, Ranga Reddy district in Telangana ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday said that state governments across the political spectrum recognise that strengthening judicial infrastructure was not optional but essential.

The CJI was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for Telangana High Court Zone II, comprising residential buildings for judges and the chief justice. “When the judiciary and executive align in purpose, the Constitution truly comes alive,” he said.

He said that the construction of the new High Court complex in Telangana was truly magnificent terming it a pivotal project for the Telangana High Court.

“A court is not merely a collection of rooms; there is a vast system operating behind them. Robust infrastructure is absolutely essential for the smooth functioning of the judiciary,” he said. The CJI also praised the Telangana government for demonstrating foresight in undertaking the construction of this new High Court building.

While the old High Court building holds historical significance, it is currently inadequate to meet present-day requirements, he said.

“Furthermore, it is ill-equipped to cater to modern-day needs. The plan for the new High Court's construction has been meticulously designed with the requirements of the next 100 years in mind."

"The momentum across the country gives me great confidence. In the past few months alone, I have had the privilege of laying foundation stones for judicial court complexes in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and now Telangana," added the CJI.

"State governments across the political spectrum recognise that strengthening judicial infrastructure is not optional, but extremely essential”.

The CJI, who viewed the conceptual drawings and models on display, said the proposed 100-acre new High Court complex will be among the best in the country.