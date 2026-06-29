ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Working On Multiple Formulations To Increase Number of LS Seats By 50% For All States

New Delhi: The government is learnt to be working on multiple formulations to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats for all states by 50 per cent to assuage the concerns of southern states, as it seeks to operationalise a fresh draft of the Constitution Amendment Bill on women’s quota law.

The draft is being readied keeping in mind the concerns of the southern states that a population-based delimitation exercise would shrink their political power in the Lok Sabha. The first Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha test on April 17, as the government could not muster the two-thirds majority required to pass it.

Building on the earlier Bill, the fresh draft is learnt to have proposed keeping the existing inter-state seat ratios intact based on the 1971 Census. But this is one of the formulations the government is working on, and no final decision has been reached, sources said.

Lok Sabha and Assembly seats will be redrawn based on the 2011 Census figures, as the numbers of the ongoing census are yet to come out. The Bill will be tabled in Parliament only after the government is confident of the numbers, the sources said.