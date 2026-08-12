ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Willing To Extend Parliament Session If Opposition Agrees For Debate On NEET, Says Rijiju

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said if the Opposition agrees to a debate on the NEET paper leak issue, the government will extend the monsoon session of the Parliament.

Sources said Rijiju may call up Opposition members and discuss the matter in the evening. Rijiju said he was "very disappointed. This is the first time the government wants a discussion and the Opposition is running away". He said, "This is not good for democracy".

The minister said, "The government has a responsibility, but the Opposition too has a responsibility. The Opposition demanded a discussion on NEET and that the Home Minister should respond. The Home Minister wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker stating that they want a discussion".

He said people want to know why the Congress is running away from the discussion. "I am not very old, but I have been in Parliament for 30 years and I have never seen an Opposition like this," he said.