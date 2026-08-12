Govt Willing To Extend Parliament Session If Opposition Agrees For Debate On NEET, Says Rijiju
The Union Minister said this is the first time the government wants a discussion and the Opposition is running away.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said if the Opposition agrees to a debate on the NEET paper leak issue, the government will extend the monsoon session of the Parliament.
Sources said Rijiju may call up Opposition members and discuss the matter in the evening. Rijiju said he was "very disappointed. This is the first time the government wants a discussion and the Opposition is running away". He said, "This is not good for democracy".
The minister said, "The government has a responsibility, but the Opposition too has a responsibility. The Opposition demanded a discussion on NEET and that the Home Minister should respond. The Home Minister wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker stating that they want a discussion".
He said people want to know why the Congress is running away from the discussion. "I am not very old, but I have been in Parliament for 30 years and I have never seen an Opposition like this," he said.
सरकार के पास छुपाने के लिए कुछ नहीं है। हम हर समय चर्चा के लिए तैयार हैं।— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 12, 2026
विपक्ष स्वयं चर्चा नहीं चाहता, यही कारण है कि वह लगातार हंगामा कर संसद की कार्यवाही को बाधित कर रहा है। अभी भी समय है, यदि विपक्ष सहयोग करे, तो माननीय गृह मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी और सरकार आज से ही विस्तृत… pic.twitter.com/orm13uGZ5U
The union minister said, "The Congress MPs only raise placards and shout slogans. This is all they do. Congress MPs have now forgotten how to engage in discussion in Parliament. They seem to believe that being an MP means waving placards, shouting slogans, and abusing" he said. He said the government remained prepared to discuss the issue in detail and respond to all concerns raised by Opposition members.
Rijiju said the government had once again appealed to Opposition parties to allow the discussion to take place, noting that Thursday is the last day of the current parliamentary session. "Tomorrow is the last day. We have once again appealed for the discussion to take place," he stressed.
The remarks came amid repeated disruptions in both Houses over the protests by students and aspirants at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators demanded action on issues related to examinations, including NEET.
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had rejected the offer of a discussion and explanation by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue, saying the Opposition did not want to hear Shah but sought answers on who ordered police action against protesting NEET students.
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