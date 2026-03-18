ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Urges Shift To PNG As LPG Situation Remains ‘Concerning’; Assures No Fuel Shortage

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that while there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or crude supplies, the LPG situation remains “a concern” amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, prompting the government to push for a faster transition from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) and intensify enforcement against hoarding and black marketing.

At an inter-ministerial media briefing, officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of External Affairs outlined coordinated measures to secure energy supplies, safeguard maritime operations and ensure the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf region.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, said the overall fuel supply chain remains stable even as authorities closely monitor LPG availability. “Our crude availability remains normal, and refineries are operating at full capacity. Domestic LPG production has increased by 40%, and no dry-out has been reported at retail outlets. Adequate stocks of petrol are available at fuel stations,” she said.

She added that compressed natural gas (CNG) and PNG supplies are being maintained without any cuts, and urged consumers, especially commercial users, to switch fuels where infrastructure is available.

“We appeal to LPG consumers, especially commercial users, to shift to PNG wherever possible, and to CNG where CGD networks are available,” Sharma said.

Push For PNG Expansion

In a significant policy push, the government has asked states and Union Territories to expedite approvals for city gas distribution (CGD) networks and reduce procedural delays in granting connections.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has asked the gas distribution companies to reduce the time it takes to get a gas supply connection. The Centre has also contacted the states asking that they make it easier for people to get these connections by fast-tracking approvals, waiving road restoration fees and making it easier to obtain a regulatory approval.

Incentives for the state governments to reform the gas distribution process will be an extra allocation of 10% commercial LPG to each of the states that are able to have a more rapid adoption of the PNG network. The incentives will be linked to reforms such as establishing district monitoring committees, providing a single point of contact for approvals and reducing lease or rental costs related to pipeline infrastructure.

A recent publication by Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Neeraj Mittal pointed out that the slow expansion of PNG distribution has been due to high local taxes and procedural hurdles, which have inhibited the transition to adopting PNG in place of LPG.

Officials said bridging the gap between approved and functional PNG connections could significantly reduce dependence on LPG in the long term.

LPG Situation Still Under Watch

Despite adequate overall fuel availability, Sharma acknowledged that the LPG segment remains under pressure due to global supply uncertainties.

“However, the LPG situation remains a concern. While 93% of bookings are now online, we urge consumers to wait for home delivery after booking and avoid visiting distributors,” she said.

Long queues have been reported at several LPG distributorships in recent days, driven largely by panic buying. The government reiterated that consumers should avoid crowding and rely on digital booking platforms.

Officials said around 81% of LPG deliveries are now authenticated through digital codes, a significant improvement from earlier levels, indicating better tracking and reduced leakages.