ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Urges Commercial LPG Consumers To Switch To PNG

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Central government on Monday called upon commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas across the country to switch to PNG.

The appeal comes amid reports claiming that several cities including national capital have been facing shortage of commercial LPG, resulting from the ongoing geopolitical situation.

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial briefings on developments in West Asia, while referring to energy supply and fuel availability, an official from Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas briefed on the status of fuel supplies and the measures being taken to ensure continued availability of petroleum products and LPG.

Priority sectors continue to receive protected gas supplies, including 100 per cent supply to PNG and CNG, while supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 per cent.

"Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas are encouraged to switch to PNG, and establishments such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals and hostels can obtain PNG connections through authorised City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities.Consumers can apply for PNG connections through email, customer portals, letters or call centres of CGD companies, and connections can be provided quickly where pipeline networks already exist," the official said.

Several CGD companies are offering incentives to promote PNG connections, including free gas worth Rs 500 for domestic consumers by Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and GAIL Gas Ltd, waiver off registration charges of Rs 500 for domestic PNG consumers and security deposits for commercial consumers by Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and waiver of security deposits for all commercial connections by BPCL, it said.

The government is expanding the CGD network and PNGRB has advised CGD entities to accelerate deployment of resources, encourage utilisation of existing connections and reduce timelines for supply commencement. "LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84 per cent to around 90 per cent across the industry.