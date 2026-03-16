Govt Urges Commercial LPG Consumers To Switch To PNG
The appeal comes amid reports of several cities including the national capital facing shortage of commercial LPG amid the Middle East conflict.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Central government on Monday called upon commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas across the country to switch to PNG.
The appeal comes amid reports claiming that several cities including national capital have been facing shortage of commercial LPG, resulting from the ongoing geopolitical situation.
Addressing an Inter-Ministerial briefings on developments in West Asia, while referring to energy supply and fuel availability, an official from Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas briefed on the status of fuel supplies and the measures being taken to ensure continued availability of petroleum products and LPG.
Priority sectors continue to receive protected gas supplies, including 100 per cent supply to PNG and CNG, while supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 per cent.
"Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas are encouraged to switch to PNG, and establishments such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals and hostels can obtain PNG connections through authorised City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities.Consumers can apply for PNG connections through email, customer portals, letters or call centres of CGD companies, and connections can be provided quickly where pipeline networks already exist," the official said.
Several CGD companies are offering incentives to promote PNG connections, including free gas worth Rs 500 for domestic consumers by Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and GAIL Gas Ltd, waiver off registration charges of Rs 500 for domestic PNG consumers and security deposits for commercial consumers by Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and waiver of security deposits for all commercial connections by BPCL, it said.
The government is expanding the CGD network and PNGRB has advised CGD entities to accelerate deployment of resources, encourage utilisation of existing connections and reduce timelines for supply commencement. "LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84 per cent to around 90 per cent across the industry.
Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) coverage has been expanded from 53 per cent before the crisis to about 72 per cent to prevent diversion of cylinders at the distributor level," the official said. Several states and UTs including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur and Maharashtra have issued orders to allocate non-domestic LPG in line with Government of India guidelines.
The government’s highest priority remains ensuring uninterrupted domestic LPG supplies, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, the official said, adding domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased by about 36 per cent.
Under the LPG Control Order amendment dated March 14, consumers with PNG connections are required to surrender their domestic LPG connections and cannot obtain new LPG connections. Booking intervals have been revised to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas to ensure equitable distribution.
The Ministry advised citizens not to panic stating the Government remains committed to maintaining adequate LPG availability for households and essential sectors. Sale of commercial LPG cylinders, which had been curtailed earlier, has been partially restored and made available to State and UT Governments for priority distribution, it said.
It may be mentioned that the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell FY 2025-26 (April to September Report), stated that as per the information received from 110 parallel marketeers (PMs), they had sold 171.1 TMT during the month of Sept 2025 and 990.4 TMT during H1 FY 2025-26. This amounts to a market share of 5.8 per cent for PMs in total LPG sales (PSU+PMs).
Out of the total LPG sold in the country, 83.5 per cent was in the domestic segment, commercial (9.6 per cent), bulk segment (5.9 per cent) and balance 1 per cent in the transport segment. The sector wise market share of PMS in total LPG sale (PSU+PMS) of that sector was around 0.8 per cent in the residential (domestic), commercial (13.6 per cent), bulk segment (51.5 per cent) and 78.7 per cent in the transport segment during H1 FY 2025-26, it said.
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