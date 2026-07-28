Govt Unveils Policy Reform To Usher In Gender-Neutral Framework For Induction Of Officers Into Coast Guard
The defence ministry said the policy ensures "equal opportunities for career progression", commencing right from the ab initio training phase.
By PTI
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has unveiled a policy reform that establishes a comprehensive, women-centric approach by ushering in a "gender-neutral framework" for induction of officers into the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).
The highlights of the policy include induction of women candidates into both Short Service Appointments (SSA) and Permanent Appointments (PA) "at par with their male counterparts", the defence ministry said in a statement.
At an event held at Kartavya Bhavan-2 here on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled two significant policy reforms for the ICG to promote "gender parity" in the induction and service conditions of officers, and streamlining the administrative procedures for granting ex gratia to the families of personnel reported missing at sea while on duty, it said.
"The first policy directive establishes a comprehensive, women-centric approach by ushering in a gender-neutral framework for the induction of officers into the ICG. The highlights of the policy include induction of women candidates into both Short Service Appointments (SSA) and Permanent Appointments (PA) at par with their male counterparts," the ministry said.
It further said the SSA has also been "opened for male candidates". The ministry said the policy ensures "equal opportunities for career progression", commencing right from the ab initio training phase. The existing PA women officers shall also be "considered for promotion to higher positions subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions".
The existing serving women officers on SSA will also be provided an option to "convert their service to PA, subject to the fulfilment of stipulated conditions," the ministry said. "This progressive step reflects the government's commitment to Nari Shakti and equal opportunity in the nation's maritime security apparatus," it said.
The second policy reform brings relief and administrative ease to the next of kin (NoK) of the personnel who unfortunately go missing at sea in the line of duty. "The key highlights of this policy include the authority to declare an ICG personnel missing at sea while on duty, as 'presumed dead' for the purpose of ex gratia. The reform significantly eases and accelerates the process for the grant of ex gratia compensation and terminal benefits to the NoK. This measure ensures that the families of brave personnel are not subjected to prolonged administrative delays during times of mental trauma," it said.
Lauding the ICG for its exemplary service over the past five decades, Singh exuded confidence that these forward-looking policies will further strengthen the morale and operational efficacy of the force as it marches toward its golden jubilee in 2027. He reaffirmed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's resolve to strengthen the ICG as a modern, capable and future-ready maritime force.
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Director General, ICG, Paramesh Sivamani, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.