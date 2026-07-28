ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Unveils Policy Reform To Usher In Gender-Neutral Framework For Induction Of Officers Into Coast Guard

efence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Director General Indian Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani and other senior officials unveils two policy reforms for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ( IANS )

New Delhi: The government has unveiled a policy reform that establishes a comprehensive, women-centric approach by ushering in a "gender-neutral framework" for induction of officers into the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The highlights of the policy include induction of women candidates into both Short Service Appointments (SSA) and Permanent Appointments (PA) "at par with their male counterparts", the defence ministry said in a statement.

At an event held at Kartavya Bhavan-2 here on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled two significant policy reforms for the ICG to promote "gender parity" in the induction and service conditions of officers, and streamlining the administrative procedures for granting ex gratia to the families of personnel reported missing at sea while on duty, it said.

"The first policy directive establishes a comprehensive, women-centric approach by ushering in a gender-neutral framework for the induction of officers into the ICG. The highlights of the policy include induction of women candidates into both Short Service Appointments (SSA) and Permanent Appointments (PA) at par with their male counterparts," the ministry said.

It further said the SSA has also been "opened for male candidates". The ministry said the policy ensures "equal opportunities for career progression", commencing right from the ab initio training phase. The existing PA women officers shall also be "considered for promotion to higher positions subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions".