Govt Unveils 55 Scholarly Volumes to Promote Classical Indian Languages

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Reiterating the government’s sustained focus on preserving and promoting India’s vast linguistic heritage, the Centre on Tuesday unveiled 55 scholarly publications across classical Indian languages, marking a significant step towards strengthening research, education, and cultural pride rooted in indigenous traditions.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the volumes, which include literary and research works in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil, and a landmark interpretation of the Tirukkural in Sign Language. The initiative is being seen as part of a broader national effort to place Indian languages at the core of education and intellectual discourse.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan underscored the resilience and unifying strength of Indian languages.

“Our languages are a unifying force. Indian languages have stood the test of time despite the attempts to destroy them. India is the mother of democracy and also a country of immense linguistic diversity. It should be our responsibility to ensure that our historical, cultural and literary wealth is preserved and future generations made aware of,” the minister said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Pradhan noted that “all Indian languages are national languages,” stressing the need for equal respect and institutional support for linguistic diversity.

As part of the release, the minister unveiled 41 literary works prepared by the Centres of Excellence for Classical Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Odia. Additionally, 13 books, along with a 45-episode Sign Language interpretation series of the Tirukkural, were released by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT).

“These literary works in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Sign Language are a part of our larger national effort to place India’s linguistic heritage at the centre of education, research and cultural pride,” Pradhan said.

“From including more languages in the scheduled list to translation of classical texts in Indian languages to encouraging education in Indian languages, our government has worked extensively to strengthen and promote all Indian languages,” he added.