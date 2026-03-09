ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Unlikely To Accept Opposition's Demand For Discussion In Parliament On West Asia

New Delhi: The government is unlikely to accept to the demand of the opposition for a discussion in Parliament on the present crisis in West Asia as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already briefed both the Houses.

Sources said the government is keen to have the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against Speaker Om Birla which is now likely to be taken up on Tuesday as protests by the opposition demanding a discussion on West Asia disrupted the proceedings throughout the day on Monday.

There will be no discussion on the situation in West Asia in Parliament as the external affairs minister has already briefed both the Houses, the sources said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly adjourned on Monday amid noisy protests over demands for a debate on the situation in West Asia, with the government accusing the opposition benches of not following basic ethics of the House.

As soon as External Affairs Minister Jaishankar rose to make a statement in the Lok Sabha on the "situation in West Asia", opposition members started raising slogans against the government and demanded a full-fledged discussion on the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Jagadambika Pal, who was chairing the proceedings, said the questions being raised by the opposition through their placards were being elaborately answered by the government.

He said while a resolution to remove Birla as the Lok Sabha speaker is already on the agenda, the opposition was pushing for a notice for adjournment of the proceedings to discuss West Asia. Pal wondered how the opposition wanted to discuss the two issues on the same day.

After Jaishankar completed his statement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of not following the ethics of the House. Rijiju said their notice to remove Birla from office had already been accepted, and the government was willing to discuss it, but the opposition was disrupting the proceedings.