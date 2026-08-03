ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Sell Up To 6.5 Percent In LIC At Rs 382/share; To Add Rs 31k Cr To Disinvestment Kitty

New Delhi: The government will sell up to a 6.5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at a floor price of Rs 382/share through a two-day offer for sale (OFS) beginning Tuesday.

The issue opens for non-retail investors on Tuesday and for retail investors on Wednesday.

If fully subscribed, the sale of over 82.22 crore shares or a 6.5 per cent stake at the given floor price will fetch about Rs 31,000 crore to the disinvestment kitty.

"Government offers to disinvest 2.5 per cent equity with an additional 4 per cent as a green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

The floor price is at a 10 per cent discount over Monday's closing price of LIC shares of Rs 424.35 on the BSE.

The stake sale will help LIC achieve the minimum public shareholding requirement mandated by market regulator Sebi ahead of schedule.