Centre To Protect Apple Growers Amid Tariff Cut On New Zealand Fruits: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows to protect Indian apple growers amid tariff cuts on New Zealand imports, promoting farmer support initiatives.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Srinagar: Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the government would protect apple growers of the country following an agreement last year to reduce tariff on apples imported from New Zealand.
Chouhan said that the country was importing 6 lakh metric tons of apples every year. “We are making efforts to stop importing apples by increasing our own apples in the country. We will protect farmers by relaxing tariffs on imports on our own terms and conditions,” he said in reply to a question by ETV Bharat on traffic reduction on Kiwifruit and apples.
He said that the country has a consumption of 26 lakh metric tonnes of apples and the production in the country is around 20 lakh metric tonnes.
“Our endeavor is to increase the production in the country to stop importing apples. But, till it is imported, it is on our conditions, and not theirs, by protecting our farmers. That means, we decide the price. We impose import duties on it. It has been imported for several years now as we are in deficit, but we keep the interests of the farmers paramount,” he said.
India in December last year agreed to reduce 25 per cent import tax on apples from New Zealand from the existing 50 per cent. The annual apple imports from New Zealand is at 31,392.6 tonnes (MT), worth 32.4 million US dollars. India will give duty concession on 32,500 MT in the first year of the pact, which will be increased to 45,000 MT in the sixth year at 25 per cent duty and Minimum Import Price (MIP) of USD 1.25/kg, New Zealand's trade ministry has said. A 50 per cent duty will be imposed beyond this quota.
The minister said he is meeting a delegation of farmers and apple growers this evening where he will listen to them and their issues.
The minister also said that the government aims to increase apple production by supporting high density plantations that will increase production for farmers.
He said that a clean plant centre will be established in Kashmir worth Rs 100 crore fund where plant nurseries will be developed so that there is less likelihood of bringing high density plants from outside.
He said a team of agriculture experts from the centre will be sent to the Valley to make a roadmap for high production crops and plants for the benefit of farmers.
Over the question of decline in saffron land, the minister said that a team of scientists from the agricultural ministry will be sent to study the reasons for decline in saffron land and the spice crop production.
The union Minister is on a two day visit to Srinagar where he will launch development projects for Jammu and Kashmir and other states. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will be accompanying Chouhan at SKICC on Tuesday to launch these developmental projects.
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