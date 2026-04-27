ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Protect Apple Growers Amid Tariff Cut On New Zealand Fruits: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Srinagar: Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the government would protect apple growers of the country following an agreement last year to reduce tariff on apples imported from New Zealand.

Chouhan said that the country was importing 6 lakh metric tons of apples every year. “We are making efforts to stop importing apples by increasing our own apples in the country. We will protect farmers by relaxing tariffs on imports on our own terms and conditions,” he said in reply to a question by ETV Bharat on traffic reduction on Kiwifruit and apples.

He said that the country has a consumption of 26 lakh metric tonnes of apples and the production in the country is around 20 lakh metric tonnes.

“Our endeavor is to increase the production in the country to stop importing apples. But, till it is imported, it is on our conditions, and not theirs, by protecting our farmers. That means, we decide the price. We impose import duties on it. It has been imported for several years now as we are in deficit, but we keep the interests of the farmers paramount,” he said.

India in December last year agreed to reduce 25 per cent import tax on apples from New Zealand from the existing 50 per cent. The annual apple imports from New Zealand is at 31,392.6 tonnes (MT), worth 32.4 million US dollars. India will give duty concession on 32,500 MT in the first year of the pact, which will be increased to 45,000 MT in the sixth year at 25 per cent duty and Minimum Import Price (MIP) of USD 1.25/kg, New Zealand's trade ministry has said. A 50 per cent duty will be imposed beyond this quota.

The minister said he is meeting a delegation of farmers and apple growers this evening where he will listen to them and their issues.