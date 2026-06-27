ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Launch Affordable Cloud-Based Hospital Management System For Small Clinics On Jun 29

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Centre will launch a lightweight, cloud-based Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) for small outpatient clinics on Monday. Union Health Minister J P Nadda will launch an e-Sushrut clinic, a simplified HMIS developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), aimed at addressing the digital needs of small clinics, primary health centres, health and wellness centres, sub-centres and private outpatient facilities.

The initiative comes amid concerns that existing hospital management software is often too expensive and complex for smaller healthcare facilities, forcing many to continue relying on manual processes. According to the officials, several states and Union territories have also expressed interest in deploying a lightweight HMIS for public health facilities.

The cloud-based platform has been designed to automate routine clinic operations such as patient registration, billing, management information system (MIS) reporting, speech-to-text documentation and clinical decision support, while requiring minimal technical expertise from users. The software also integrates key Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) features, including speech-to-text capabilities and clinical decision support systems.

Officials said only healthcare professionals registered under the Health Professional Registry (HPR) will be able to use the platform, with HPR and Health Facility Registry (HFR) integration forming part of the onboarding process. More than 800 health facilities have already been onboarded on e-Sushrut clinic, generating over 680 health records, according to official data.