ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Issue Consultation Paper On AI Law In Coming Weeks: Vaishnaw

FILE - Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The government is planning to start a consultation process for framing legislation on artificial intelligence in the coming weeks, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday. The minister said that global giants, who are among the top three or four AI ecosystems in the world, need to work jointly on fundamental principles on the technology.

“Today the time has come when the risks of AI have crossed a threshold where we should come up with a law and new regulations. Harms from the new technology can be regulated. Having said that, we are already working on it. We will come up with a consultation paper in the coming weeks. We are drafting the consultation paper, and that paper will gather inputs from society, citizens and industry," Vaishnaw said at an NDTV event here.

He said AI has been adopted very aggressively by the industry and the government would like to collect inputs from the users of AI. Talking about the government's plan on the mobile phone segment, the Electronics and IT Minister said that Indian mobile phone brands designed and manufactured locally will be ready by October 2028. ​The minister said the first made-in-India chip will also be ready by 2028. "This is 23rd October 2026. Please note it: 23rd October 2028. You will have Indian design, Indian manufactured, Indian brand of mobile phones,” Vaishnaw said at the event. The government has come up with an incentive scheme to boost mobile phone production as well as promote development of designed and made in India mobile phone brands. Vaishnaw blamed the Congress regime for ignoring manufacturing for several decades.