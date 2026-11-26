ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Convene Special Session Of Parliament From Nov 30 To Dec 3: Rijiju

While the session in the Lok Sabha will convene on November 30, that in the Rajya Sabha will begin on December 2, Rijiju said. In a post on X, the minister said, "The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business. Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026."

However, Rijiju did not provide details of the agenda for the session. President Droupadi Murmu has not yet prorogued or formally ended the Monsoon Session of Parliament, a record 105 days after the sittings concluded. This implies that the government can convene the special sitting within the existing session with a minimum notice of two days. Convening a fresh session requires a notice of at least 14 days.

Last year, the government had announced the dates for the Winter Session on November 8. No dates for the Winter Session have been announced this year. The Congress has been alleging the government has not yet formally ended the monsoon session as it is trying to garner majority for passing the contentious delimitation bill.