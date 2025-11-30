ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Bring Two Bills In Lok Sabha To Replace GST Cess On Tobacco, Pan Masala With New Levies

New Delhi: The government will introduce two bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, and a new cess on manufacturing of pan masala.

The Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, will replace the GST compensation Cess, which is currently levied on all tobacco products like cigarette, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookahs, zarda, and scented tobacco.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks "to give the government the fiscal space to increase the rate of central excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products so as to protect tax incidence," once the GST compensation Cess ends, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

The Health Security National Security Cess Bill, 2025, seeks to levy Cess on the production of specified goods like pan masala. The Government may notify any other goods on whose manufacturing such a Cess can be levied. Sin goods like tobacco and pan masala currently attract a GST of 28 per cent, plus a compensation Cess which is levied at varied rates.

Once the compensation Cess ends, sale of tobacco and related products will attract GST plus excise duty, while pan masala will attract GST plus the Health Security se National Security Cess. Since the GST rate of 28 per cent has been done away with, such sin goods will be subject to the highest GST slab of 40 per cent.

"It is proposed to levy the Health Security se National Security Cess to contribute towards the twin purposes of enabling targeted utilisation for public health, as well as national security," according to the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.