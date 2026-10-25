ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Bankroll Half The Cost Of Deepwater Wells, But Wants Its Money Back From Winners

New Delhi: The government will pay up to half the cost of risky deepwater exploration wells under its Rs 84,084-crore Samudra Manthan scheme, but expects to be repaid out of revenue if a well finds oil or gas. If it finds nothing, the state absorbs the loss.

That recovery clause, set out in newly issued operational guidelines, is the scheme's central bargain: the government carries early geological risk and keeps a claim on any upside.

The guidelines say recovery starts after seven years of commercial production, or once the operator has recouped 50 per cent of its exploration and development costs, whichever comes first. Repayment comes in annual instalments, with no inflation indexation.

The scheme will support 60 wells in deepwater (deeper than 400 metres) and ultra-deepwater (deeper than 1,500 metres) areas. Of these, 56 exploratory wells get up to 50 per cent of actual cost, capped at Rs 675 crore per well, the guidelines said, adding that four stratigraphic wells, drilled to study rock layers, get up to 100 per cent, capped at Rs 1,350 crore each. Only state-run firms or consortia they lead can apply.

Payment is milestone-based: 40 per cent when drilling reaches 40 per cent of the approved depth and 60 per cent on completion and approval of the well report. By these caps, well support alone could reach Rs 43,200 crore, about half the total outlay. The guidelines did not give a component-wise budget split.

The guidelines also lay out a strict eligibility test. Only blocks or areas awarded under the Revenue Sharing Contract regime qualify. These are the blocks awarded in bid rounds since 2016. Production-sharing and coal-bed methane blocks, awarded prior to that, are excluded unless the government notifies otherwise.

Importantly, only exploration wells or wells drilled to find new resources qualify for the grant. Development wells, which are drilled to bring to production an already discovered resource, are not covered. Sidetrack well costs are also not covered.

The scheme aims to cut India's heavy reliance on imported hydrocarbons. The guidelines say it will run through FY2030-31, with FY2026-27 as a preparatory year and spending in FY 2027-28 to FY2030-31 as Phase I.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme in his August 15, 2025 Independence Day speech, saying India wants "to work in a mission mode towards finding oil and gas reserves under the sea".

Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal, in the preface to the guidelines, called the scheme "the most ambitious upstream oil and gas intervention undertaken in recent times" and said it could add "more than 600 million tonnes of oil equivalent" to India's reserves.

The government financial support is intended to reduce the upfront burden of exploration while allowing the state to recoup its investment when a project succeeds. Operators will still bear costs above the support caps and face the risk of losing eligibility if they fail to meet work commitments or pay penalties instead of completing committed drilling.

A second track of the scheme offers viability gap funding for shared infrastructure that can tie several small or stranded discoveries into one production system. Eligible items include subsea manifolds, trunk pipelines, central processing platforms and shared floating production units.