ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Tightens Surveillance On Sale, Promotion Of Weight Loss Drugs

The Drugs Controller, in collaboration with state regulators, has initiated a series of targetted actions to curb possible malpractices across the pharmaceutical supply chain and prevent unauthorised sales and use.

"In order to ensure ethical pharmaceutical practices in the supply chain of Weight Loss Drug (GLP-1), the Drugs Controller of India has intensified its regulatory surveillance against the drug’s unauthorised sale and promotion," a statement issued by the Health Ministry stated.

Serious concerns have been raised regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics. These drugs, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks.

New Delhi: India's Drugs Controller on Tuesday intensified its regulatory surveillance on unauthorised sale and promotion of weight loss drugs amid concerns over recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1 based weight loss drugs in the Indian market, the Ministry of Health said.

"In the recent weeks, enforcement activities were significantly scaled up. Audits and inspections were conducted at 49 entities, including: Online pharmacy warehouses, drug wholesalers, retailers, wellness and slimming clinics. These inspections spanned multiple regions across the country and focused on identifying violations related to unauthorised sale, improper prescription practices, and misleading marketing. Further, notices have also been sent to defaulting entities," Health Ministry's statement added.

On March 10, a comprehensive advisory was issued to all manufacturers, explicitly prohibiting surrogate advertisements and any form of indirect promotion that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label usage.

Emphasising that patient safety remains paramount, the Drugs Controller has cautioned that misuse of weight loss drugs without clinical oversight can lead to severe health complications. "Citizens are advised to use such medications only under the guidance of qualified medical practitioners," the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said that the drug has been approved in India with condition of prescription by endocrinologists and internal medicine specialist and for some indications by cardiologists only. "Regulatory surveillance will continue to be intensified in the coming weeks and non-compliances will be dealt strictly with actions including cancellation of licenses, penalties, and prosecution under applicable laws," it added.

Earlier on March 17, the Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told Rajya Sabha that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved three drugs, Orlistat, Tirzepatide and Semaglutide, for weight loss treatment saying, these are to be sold in retail on doctor's prescription. She said that the drugs are intended for therapeutic use and are required to comply with safety, quality and efficacy requirements under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules 2019 before approval for production, import or marketing.