ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Tells Parliament 41.41 Lakh Fake Ration Cards Deleted In 2025

New Delhi: As many as 41.41 lakh ineligible ration cards were deleted in 2025, with maximum in Haryana, followed by Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, according to the government data placed before Parliament on Tuesday.

About 13.43 lakh ineligible ration cards were deleted in Haryana, 6.05 lakh in Rajasthan, 5.97 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, 3.74 lakh in West Bengal, and 2.60 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, as per the data given by the Minister of State for Food Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya in the Rajya Sabha.

Bambhaniya, in her written reply, said as an outcome of the use of technology in the Public Distribution System (PDS), all states and Union Territories have been able to weed out ineligible ration cards in order to achieve rightful targeting.

A total of 41.41 lakh fake ration cards were deleted in 2025, as against 48.85 lakh in 2024 and 41.99 lakh in 2023.