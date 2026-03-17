Govt Tells Parliament 41.41 Lakh Fake Ration Cards Deleted In 2025
According to the government data, the maximum number of ineligible ration cards were deleted in Haryana, followed by Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal
Published : March 17, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: As many as 41.41 lakh ineligible ration cards were deleted in 2025, with maximum in Haryana, followed by Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, according to the government data placed before Parliament on Tuesday.
About 13.43 lakh ineligible ration cards were deleted in Haryana, 6.05 lakh in Rajasthan, 5.97 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, 3.74 lakh in West Bengal, and 2.60 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, as per the data given by the Minister of State for Food Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya in the Rajya Sabha.
Bambhaniya, in her written reply, said as an outcome of the use of technology in the Public Distribution System (PDS), all states and Union Territories have been able to weed out ineligible ration cards in order to achieve rightful targeting.
A total of 41.41 lakh fake ration cards were deleted in 2025, as against 48.85 lakh in 2024 and 41.99 lakh in 2023.
Under the ongoing reforms in the PDS, the ration card and beneficiary database have been completely digitised across all states/UTs.
Almost all fair price shops (FPS) in the country have been automated through the installation of electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices for the distribution of foodgrains.
Further, 99.2 per cent of beneficiaries have been Aadhaar-seeded and 98.75 per cent of foodgrain distribution is being carried out through digital authentication modes, including Aadhaar biometric and iris authentication.
"Digitisation of the PDS aims to enhance efficiency and transparency to ensure rightful targeting of beneficiaries, and address challenges such as leakages and diversion of foodgrains," the minister added.
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