ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Steps Up Sale And Supply Of 5 Kg LPG Cylinders, Intensifies Action Against Hoarding And Black Marketing

New Delhi: The Central Government has stepped up sale and supply of 5-kg LPG cylinders - available across-the-counter at LPG distributorships on showing valid ID proofs.

Around 6.6 lakh bottles have been sold since March 23 as the government ramps up supplies to meet demand. Unlike the subsidised domestic 14.2-kg cylinders, the 5 kg bottles, called FTL cylinders, are priced at market rates and do not require any address proof for procurement from a nearby LPG distributorship.

"Yesterday (April 4), more than 90,000, 5 kg FTL cylinders were sold. Since March 23, 2026, about 6.6 lakh, 5 Kg FTL cylinders have been sold," the oil ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said there are no reports of shortages at LPG distributor points, with more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders delivered during the day and online bookings accounting for 95 per cent of total demand.

Authorities have intensified action against hoarding and black marketing, seizing over 50,000 cylinders since March and issuing more than 1,400 show-cause notices to LPG distributors, with 36 dealerships suspended so far.