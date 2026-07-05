ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Should Review Its Stand On Keeping RAM Temple Trust Outside Purview Of RTI: Brittas

New Delhi: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has urged the Centre to reconsider its stand that the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is not a public authority under the RTI Act, saying such a move would be in the interest of transparency and public accountability. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah dated July 4, Brittas said the Trust's origins are unique.

He noted that following the Supreme Court's November 2019 Ayodhya judgment, the Centre framed the scheme governing the Trust, constituted it through a gazette notification and vested in it the acquired land. He also pointed out that 12 of the Trust's 15 members were initially nominated by the government.

Referring to the Central Information Commission's (CIC) June 6, 2025 order holding that the Trust is not a "public authority" under the RTI Act, Brittas said the Commission had relied substantially on the Home Ministry's stand and urged the ministry to review its position in the interest of transparency and public accountability.

He argued that the Centre's contention that the Trust was not "established or constituted" by a government notification merely because the notification was issued pursuant to the Supreme Court's directions warranted reconsideration.

Section 2(h)(d) of the RTI Act, he said, makes no distinction between a notification issued independently by the government and one issued in compliance with a judicial direction. The CIC comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension.

Citing Supreme Court judgments in D.A.V. College Trust and Management Society v. Director of Public Instructions (2019) and Thalappalam Service Cooperative Bank Ltd. v. State of Kerala (2013), besides the Delhi High Court's July 1 judgment declaring the National Stock Exchange a public authority under the RTI Act, Brittas argued that institutions deriving their legal existence and public character from governmental action should receive a purposive interpretation that advances transparency.

He said the Trust's governing framework includes continuing institutional representation from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government through serving IAS officers, reflecting the government's enduring association with its administration.