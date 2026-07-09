ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Should Reduce Petrol Prices To Rs 82 Per Litre: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Thursday that the Centre is allowing oil companies to make "illegitimate profit" and that fuel prices should be reduced.

Kejriwal said the government should reduce petrol prices from Rs 102 per litre to Rs 82 per litre.

"In international markets, the per-barrel cost of crude oil has reduced, but in India, the cost of petrol has remained at Rs 102 per litre since May this year. I demand that the price should be brought down to Rs 82 per litre for petrol and the cost of diesel should also be reduced," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He said if petrol and diesel prices are brought down, inflation will also reduce.

"Between 2014 and now, international crude oil prices have reduced at least six times, despite the government not reducing the petrol prices in the country. What are they doing with the 'bumper profit' they made during those years? Companies should not make illegitimate profit, which is currently happening with high prices," Kejriwal said.