ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Says 27 More Airports To Have DigiYatra By Next Year

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Saturday said DigiYatra facility, which has reduced the average airport entry time for passengers, will be available at 27 more airports by next year. Digi Yatra enables contactless, seamless movement of passengers at airports using Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) and is now available at 38 airports.

In a release, the ministry said the DigiYatra app has enabled over 10 crore seamless journeys with over 2.4 crore downloads.

"By replacing manual document verification, the platform has reduced average airport entry processing times from 15 seconds down to just 5 seconds per passenger," it added.

According to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, annual passenger traffic across Indian airports is projected to reach 50 crore by 2030 and double to nearly 100 crore by 2040.