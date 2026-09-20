ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Rolls Out Gobardhan Rules With Assured CBG Offtake, 10-Year Price Support

New Delhi: The government has operationalised its Rs 23,731-crore GOBARdhan scheme for compressed biogas (CBG), offering producers assured offtake of up to 100 per cent of their output, a government-backed administered price for at least 10 years and capital assistance, in a bid to make waste-to-energy projects more commercially viable and attract private investment.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, in operational guidelines dated September 15, has laid down detailed mechanisms for the scheme, which will run from 2026-27 to 2035-36 and seeks to establish a more predictable market for CBG producers.

GOBARdhan stands for Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan. It is the government's programme to turn organic waste such as cattle dung, agricultural residue, food waste and other biomass into useful products such as biogas, CBG and organic manure. This is to be co-mingled with natural gas for supply to users.

The scheme brings together six components -- assured CBG offtake, a pricing framework, capital assistance, pipeline infrastructure, credit guarantee support and a CBG ecosystem challenge fund, according to the MoPNG guidelines.

The move addresses some of the key hurdles that have constrained the scaling up of India's CBG industry, particularly uncertainty over long-term buyers and project revenues. The government has said the broader scheme is aimed at nearly ten-fold growth in domestic CBG production and greater private investment in the sector.

Under the new framework, eligible CBG producers can opt for assured offtake of up to 100 per cent of CBG available for sale, subject to technical and operational feasibility.

The gas will be mapped either to City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities and geographical areas or to identified CBG clusters for aggregation and injection into trunk pipelines.

City gas distributors will also be required to procure and sell CBG within their overall gas supplies for the CNG transport and domestic PNG segments, according to a phased obligation of 3 per cent in FY2026-27, 4 per cent in FY2027-28 and 5 per cent from FY2028-29 onwards, it said.

The assured-offtake mechanism is intended to address a longstanding problem for CBG developers: having a plant does not by itself guarantee a buyer for the gas.

Under the new rules, firm offtake through the CGD route will be governed by tripartite agreements involving the producer, the CGD entity and GAIL as the designated synchro operator. Trunk-pipeline offtake will also be based only on firm contractual arrangements.

The framework goes beyond a demand mandate by prescribing consequences for non-compliance. If a CGD entity fails to execute a firm offtake agreement within the stipulated period, the ministry may consider measures including rationalisation of its APM/non-APM gas allocation equivalent to the requested CBG quantity.

The government has also introduced an administered CBG price of Rs 2,110 per million British thermal unit, equivalent to about Rs 98 per kg at 95 per cent methane content, excluding taxes and compression charges.

The price will remain in place for a minimum of 10 years, until March 31, 2036, although it can be revised prospectively based on factors including CBG production economics, inflation and other considerations determined by the Project Approval Board.

The government will provide affordability support to the designated synchro operator for 10 years, capped at Rs 10 per kg of CBG procured, to help bridge the difference between the administered procurement price and downstream affordability.