ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Revises PUC Certificate Validity, Extends Renewal Intervals For Newer BS-VI Vehicles

A file photo of vehicle in a traffic jam in Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Centre has revised the validity periods of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, allowing newer BS-VI-compliant vehicles to go longer between renewals while retaining shorter validity periods for older vehicles.

Under the new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on November 13, BS-VI-compliant private vehicles up to six years old will require a PUC certificate once every three years, while those aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal.

Private BS-VI vehicles older than 10 years must have their certificates renewed every six months. The revised schedule also provides longer validity periods for BS-VI-compliant transport vehicles. Those up to six years old will require renewal once every two years, while vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal. Transport vehicles older than 10 years will continue to require renewal every six months. Vehicle Category Certificate validity BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles 3 months BS-IV vehicles 6 months BS-VI private vehicles up to 6 years 3 years BS-VI private vehicles over 6 to 10 years 1 year BS-VI private vehicles over 10 years 6 months BS-VI transport vehicles up to 6 years 2 years BS-VI transport vehicles over 6 to 10 years 1 year BS-VI transport vehicles over 10 years 6 months For vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III emission norms, PUC certificates will be valid for three months, while those complying with BS-IV norms will be valid for six months.