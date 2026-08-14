ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Removes 12-minute Advertisement Duration Cap For TV Channels

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday said that it has removed the 12-minute advertisement duration cap for television channels to enable fair competition and ensure ease of doing business.

The advertisement duration cap for TV was introduced in 2006 under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. Since then, the TV broadcasting sector has undergone significant changes.

According to the Ministry, in 2006, there were only 62 TV channels, compared to more than 900 channels at present. "At that time, Cable TV, the main platform for delivering TV channels, was analogue and had limited carriage capacity, offering consumers very limited choice," the Ministry said in a statement.

Following the complete digitisation of the Cable TV sector, all TV distribution platforms, including DTH, Cable TV, HITS and IPTV, are now digital. "These platforms currently carry 300 and 500 channels or more, meeting diverse consumer needs and enabling greater variety. Consequently, there is now adequate competition in market dynamics," the statement said.